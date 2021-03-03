 Skip to main content
Traffic advisories announced for Atlantic County
Traffic advisories announced for Atlantic County

Two traffic advisories will be in effect Thursday and Friday in Galloway Township and Absecon, Atlantic County Public Information Officer Linda Gilmore announced Tuesday.

In Galloway, a one-lane alternating traffic will be in effect along Moss Mill Road at the Morse Mill stream for guide rail replacement work. The pattern will be in place 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. both days.

A shoulder closure in Absecon will be in effect 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. along Delilah Road westbound on-ramp at the White Horse Pike for guide rail replacement work.

For both, motorists may experience minor delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route, Gilmore said.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

