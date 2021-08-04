Traffic advisories announced for Atlantic City Triathlon

ATLANTIC CITY — City officials have released information on the impact Saturday's triathlon will have on nearby traffic.
From 5-11 a.m., the 10th Annual Casino Reinvestment Development Authority Atlantic City Triathlon will have more than 1,300 athletes swimming in the back bay of Bader Field, biking along U.S. Route 40/U.S. Route 322 and the Atlantic Citt Expressway, and running over the Albany Avenue Bridge onto the Boardwalk.
During this time, exits 2, 4 and 5 on the expressway will be closed. On U.S. 40/U.S. 322 and Albany Avenue, expect delays 7-11 a.m. Additionally, drivers are advised to not use the Black Horse Pike to enter or exit the city. Plans should be made to enter or exit via the expressway.
