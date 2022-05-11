Traffic advisories affect Buena Vista Township, Mullica Township

Atlantic County issued the following traffic advisories Wednesday:
Buena Vista Township: Starting Thursday and continuing for one week, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Tuckahoe Road between Cumberland and Union roads from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for roadwork and guide rail replacement.
Mullica Township: Starting Friday and continuing for one week, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Egg Harbor-Green Bank Road/Pleasant Mills Road between Lower Bank and Silver Maple roads from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for guide rail replacement.
All work is weather permitting. Motorists may experience minor delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route. Traffic directors will be on site to assist in both cases.
For more traffic advisories, visit aclink.org.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.