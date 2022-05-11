 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Traffic advisories affect Buena Vista Township, Mullica Township

  • 0
Carousel Atlantic icon

Atlantic County issued the following traffic advisories Wednesday:

Buena Vista Township: Starting Thursday and continuing for one week, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Tuckahoe Road between Cumberland and Union roads from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for roadwork and guide rail replacement.

Mullica Township: Starting Friday and continuing for one week, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Egg Harbor-Green Bank Road/Pleasant Mills Road between Lower Bank and Silver Maple roads from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for guide rail replacement.

All work is weather permitting. Motorists may experience minor delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route. Traffic directors will be on site to assist in both cases.

For more traffic advisories, visit aclink.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rabid cat found in Pleasantville

Rabid cat found in Pleasantville

PLEASANTVILLE — A stray cat in Pleasantville tested positive for rabies Monday in Atlantic County’s seventh case of 2022, officials said.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

'Super Flower Blood Moon' lunar eclipse will happen this weekend

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News