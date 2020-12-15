Traditions passed down through generations still make the holidays bright

After a year of abnormal, people want normal. They want the holidays to be normal. They want to decorate the tree, to light the menorah, to gather, to sing carols, to hug their loved ones.
And while we can do some of these holiday traditions, many may look a little different. But those traditions passed down generation to generation will prevail.
For Carmela Jacobs, 54, of Mays Landing, the family is still sending around the 87-year-old heirloom Christmas card.
The card dates from 1933, when Jacobs’ grandfather, Atlantic City resident Ed League, received it from his sister, Fran Tozer, in Bridgeton. League and Tozer sent it back and forth to each other every Christmas for 35 years, Jacobs believes, as a joke.
This Christmas card has been circulated among the same family for generations. But it comes with rules.
After that, it was sent to other family members — from Florida to California to Montana — and remains a family tradition today.
The card is an off-white postcard with red trim. A man with a white beard and Scottish garb stands on the right side of the card with a crooked cane and his hand in the air.
It comes in a Ziploc bag with a handful of guidelines and old newspaper clippings about the card.
The strict guidelines include that it must be kept in a safe deposit box. The package includes a typed spreadsheet that details who sent and received the card each year, the towns and states they’re from, the years family members died and how many miles the card traveled each year. It’s traveled more than 24,000 miles over the years.
But this year, it’s not going far.
In early November, Jacobs called her uncle Pete League (he decides who gets the card each year) and asked if he had forgotten about the Christmas card.
“I’m glad you called,” League told Jacobs. “You’re going to hand it off to…..”
And there was a long pause.
“It was like a silent drum roll,” Jacobs said.
When he announced she would be handing the card off to her cousin Marguerite Guzzetti in Egg Harbor Township, there was much fanfare, like he was announcing the winner of a game show.
“You got lucky,” Guzzetti told Jacobs. “You saved postage and insurance.”
Guzzetti, 68, didn’t think she would get it for another 20 years.
Guzzetti also got an additional assignment from League when she received the card. She has to find a protective sleeve to put the card in so that it can be stored safely.
“It should be preserved as if it were in a museum,” League said.
Guzzetti is nervous to have it, given the card carries so much weight with the family, but she’s happy it was finally her turn.
She even called her uncle and sent a photo for confirmation that she received the card.
League, 83, who lives in Texas, keeps a spreadsheet of every family member and their age. He tries to assign the card in birth order by family who has not yet received the card.
He won’t divulge who’s in line to get it next year. However, he has thought ahead. One day, when he passes, he has a relative in mind who will take over the “custodianship” of the card. He won’t disclose who that is either, but admitted that the responsibility may be passed down in a year or two.
“It’ll be someone who’s younger and somebody I know who is organized enough not to screw it up,” he said.
That person, he said, is not yet aware that he/she will be given this responsibility.
“This is not a democracy,” League joked.
A tradition with a modern twist
Beverly O’Donnell, 76, of Brigantine, participated in a tradition passed down from her husband Bob’s family that dates back to the 1800s.
On Christmas Eve, after the kids fell asleep, the parents put up the Christmas tree and all of the decorations.
They then wrapped all of the gifts and set everything up for Christmas morning when the kids woke up.
“We had to hide the tree (before Christmas) because Santa Claus would bring the tree on his sled,” Beverly O’Donnell said, as the family lore goes.
On Christmas Eve, she would take her daughters on a long walk to tire them out, and give them a short nap. The gift wrapping and decorating would start at 10 p.m. and go until 4 a.m.
Some toys would be taken out of their package and put together, like a large doll house or baby carriage.
And if that wasn’t stressful enough, things would go wrong in the assembly of some toys.
“Of course a part would go missing from a doll house, or a spring from a baby carriage, little things like that that a manufacturer forgot to put it in the box,” O’Donnell said. “But my husband was very smart and never used instructions. He always had tools with him so he could figure it out, like a wedge to go in the doll house door frame.”
She would also string popcorn for the tree during the day on Christmas Eve.
“I had to hide it from the kids,” she said. “And, of course, we had popcorn at lunch time with peanut butter and jelly.”
Once her daughters grew older, the parents stopped the tradition and started involving the girls in decorating the tree on Christmas Eve.
“The girls don’t carry the tradition,” she said. “They said, ‘It’s too much work Mom, I’m not going to go through all of that.’”
Her husband’s sister still carries on the tradition, and the O’Donnells still decorate the tree on Christmas Eve, but with their grandkids now.
“We’re all modernized now,” she said.
But she’ll never forget the memories, and she’s glad her kids will have those memories forever.
“The best part was seeing their expressions in the morning,” she said. “There was nothing really fun about Christmas Eve. It was stressful. But seeing the kids’ expression in the morning was worth it.”
FAVE-5: CJ's most memorable stories from 2020
Over the last year, it seems that COVID-19 has made its way into every one of my stories. Surprisingly, that wasn’t the case when it came to my five most memorable pieces, except for one.
One of my favorite stories to ever report on was published in January. It was the 100th anniversary of the Volstead Act, better known as Prohibition. Being from the area, and a little bit of a history geek, I highlighted multiple businesses, and a home, that once acted as speakeasies during the 1920’s. My reporting took me up back stairwells and down underground hallways, and the result was a feature piece on Atlantic City’s worst-kept secret.
January also brought the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. With the help of Stockton University, I was able to speak with local Holocaust survivors who were sent to Auschwitz or lived in ghettos during the war. I’m forever grateful that I met these survivors to hear their stories and reflect on a time that I learned about in history class. Their stories are important and should never be forgotten.
This next story wasn’t supposed to end this way. Brigantine Mayor Andy Simpson was supposed to get his kidney, but COVID-19 screwed everything up. I’ve always had good working relationships with mayors, but Andy was different. Last winter I was driving down the White Horse Pike in Atlantic City when I spotted a billboard pleading for a kidney for Andy. I turned around to drive by again, took a picture of it, then called Andy. His wife had just died, but he was willing to talk to me about his search for an organ donor. Andy was completely open about his condition. There was trust there, I believe. He invited me into his home for an interview. I met his donor, his kids, his dog. He showed vulnerability and got teary eyed after one particular question I asked. His kidney transplant was planned for March 17. On March 13, he got the call that his surgery was postponed due to the virus. He text me that night as I was driving to a friends, my heart broke for him. The surgery was to happen in early June as COVID-19 cases went down, but in May his health deteriorated and he was hospitalized. I kept in touch with his donor over the summer, checking in every few weeks to see how he was doing. The outlook was good, until it wasn’t. When I got the text that he had died I immediately called my editor, balling my eyes out. Two minutes later I knew I had to go into “reporter mode” and write an obituary, it was one of the hardest times I had to put my emotions aside and simply do my job. This story does have an uplifting ending though. The Brigantine Lion’s Club, of which Andy was a part of, recently named a Seeing Eye dog in training after Andy.
Over the summer, in the trenches of the Black Lives Matter movement, I covered a Blue Lives Matter rally in Northfield, which all stemmed from a Facebook post. Hundreds of people came out to City Hall, temporarily blocking a portion of Shore Road, to support the police. There were a few Black Lives Matter supporters there as well. At one point I was standing back on the sidewalk, taking in the whole scene, when people from opposing sides were at each other’s throats, seconds away from a physical altercation. “I can’t believe this is happening…in Northfield,” I thought to myself. I’ve watched these protests all over the country, but to see one happen in your own backyard hit different. I hated, and still hate, the divisiveness.
My fifth favorite story was about a horse in Brigantine. A councilmember had mentioned it in passing at a meeting and my ears immediately perked up. “There’s a horse?? In Brigantine??” I thought to myself. After a call to the city manager and a drive down Bayshore Avenue I found the horse, who had become an overnight celebrity in the town. After interviewing the family, I ran to the library to write the story and called Mayor Andy Simpson to get a quote. I remember cracking up, quietly—as I was still in the library, as he rambled off about the horse. His quotes from this story are still my favorite.
Local speakeasies made popular during Prohibition are still standing 100 years later.
‘I want to go back as a human being and not an inmate’: South Jersey survivors of Auschwitz go back for 75th anniversary
Local Holocaust survivors reflect on their experiences on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
Brigantine Mayor Andy Simpson was supposed to get a new kidney, but then COVID-19 happened.
A Blue Lives Matter rally brings more than 200 to Northfield City Hall.
A rescue horse that was temporarily staying in Brigantine became an overnight celebrity in the seaside town.
