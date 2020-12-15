Traditions passed down through generations still make the holidays bright

After a year of abnormal, people want normal. They want the holidays to be normal. They want to decorate the tree, to light the menorah, to gather, to sing carols, to hug their loved ones.

And while we can do some of these holiday traditions, many may look a little different. But those traditions passed down generation to generation will prevail.

For Carmela Jacobs, 54, of Mays Landing, the family is still sending around the 87-year-old heirloom Christmas card.

The card dates from 1933, when Jacobs’ grandfather, Atlantic City resident Ed League, received it from his sister, Fran Tozer, in Bridgeton. League and Tozer sent it back and forth to each other every Christmas for 35 years, Jacobs believes, as a joke.

After that, it was sent to other family members — from Florida to California to Montana — and remains a family tradition today.

The card is an off-white postcard with red trim. A man with a white beard and Scottish garb stands on the right side of the card with a crooked cane and his hand in the air.

It comes in a Ziploc bag with a handful of guidelines and old newspaper clippings about the card.