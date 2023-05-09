HAMMONTON — A tractor-trailer driver was injured in a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway early on Tuesday morning, State Police said.
At about 4:30 a.m., the truck was traveling westbound on the Expressway near milepost 25.8, when it ran off the roadway and hit a median, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
The driver sustained minor injuries, he said.
The two left lanes of the westbound side of the expressway were closed for several hours while the truck was transported from the scene and debris was cleared.
The lanes reopened at about 7 a.m.
The crash was not considered serious, Curry said.
