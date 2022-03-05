Tractor-trailer convoy's protest to drive through part of Atlantic County

A large vaccine-freedom tractor-trailer convoy traveling south from North Jersey, similar to the one in Canada that halted daily life in Ottawa, will make its way through parts of Atlantic County this weekend.

The protests are the latest by those against COVID-19 vaccination mandates since the regulations began emerging across the country.

"This convoy aims to restore our civil liberties and freedoms," a statement reads on njtruckerconvoy.com. "Our goal is to protect the freedom of choice for future generations. It’s not about political parties, but more so, we believe our government has forgotten its place and has no regard for our Founding Fathers’ instructions, The Constitution of the United States of America."

The North NJ Convoy will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday in Mahwah, Bergen County. The South NJ Convoy will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday in Galloway Township at the Frank Sinatra Rest Stop on the Garden State Parkway and 10 a.m. Sunday in New Egypt, Ocean County. A map on njtruckerconvoy.com shows the southeast convoy heading west along Route 40.

The two South NJ convoys will meet at the Salem County Fairgrounds. After a rally at 2 p.m., they will cross the Delaware River.

New Jersey musician Michael Graves of the Misfits and local band Imagi-Nation will perform in Salem.

New Jersey prepared for potential truck convoy, officials say TRENTON — New Jersey highway and law enforcement officials are prepared to tow any tractor-t…

“The Freedom Convoys that are planned in New Jersey and elsewhere are intended to send Governor Murphy and President Biden the message that the pandemic is over, it’s time to get back to normal life,” said state Sen. Ed Durr, R-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland, a career truck driver, in a statement Friday. “It’s time to end all of the overbearing mandates that have taken away our rights, choices and freedoms.”

New Jersey is ending its pandemic state of emergency Monday, including in-school mask mandates.

Officials speculate that the convoy is eyeing Washington as its destination, with many states preparing to send National Guard members to the city if their assistance is needed.

A disclaimer on the convoy website states: "The NJ Convoy peaceful assembly does NOT officially condone nor discourage any convoy participants from venturing onward to our nation’s capital on the morning of the 7th. It is entirely up to the individual participant of these convoys to make those decisions. While we are in solidarity with this movement, the NJ Convoy planning and coordination begins and ends in the state of New Jersey, and truckers will continue out of the state of New Jersey of their own free will."

If New Jersey National Guard members are summoned to Washington, they, like other states, have been directed by the federal government to not be armed. Gov. Phil Murphy last month said his administration is prepared to follow Washington’s requests.

“We don’t let politics get in the middle of it,” Murphy said. “As you might recall, with the passion and demonstrations and anger over the murder of George Floyd, we were asked by the previous administration (Trump) to protect monuments, which we did.

“We’re going to do what we need to do to protect our nation’s capital."

The convoys in New Jersey follow the recent Canadian truckers’ protest that shut down the busiest U.S.-Canadian border crossing and besieged the streets of the capital, Ottawa, for weeks to protest government pandemic restrictions. The blockades were broken up by police last week, with more than 100 arrests.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

