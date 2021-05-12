 Skip to main content
Township of Hamilton police seek the public's help to find missing elderly woman
Township of Hamilton police seek the public's help to find missing elderly woman

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Police are still requesting the public's assistance with locating Kathleen Elkow, an 85 year-old female at the time of her disappearance, who suffers from dementia.

Elkow, of Mays Landing, was last seen at about 4 p.m. March 28, 2019 at her residence, located on Weymouth Road, between the Watering Hole and Mizpah Road, police said.

Elkow was wearing blue jeans, tan sneakers, and a red white and black checkered shirt, police said.

Multiple, extensive searches of the area were conducted that included police, K9’s, aerial searches, water searches, bloodhounds, horse-mounted patrol, volunteers with negative results, police said.

The current whereabouts of Elkow are still unknown, police said.

Officers will continue to ask all residents of the township if they have any information concerning Elkow to contact the police at 609-625-2700 ext. 1, or dial 911.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

