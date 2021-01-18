Township of Hamilton Planning Board ponders creating more areas of redevelopment

The former Atlantic City Race Course and the former Wheaton properties, also known as the Mill Complex, were already designated areas in need of rehabilitation before Liston came aboard.

"There have been some discussions with both parties in the past," Liston said. "A lot of times with redevelopment, you are giving the developer a tool, but you can't get the numbers or the financing you need to get it done."

In November, Planning Board gave a recommendation to the Township Committee to name a developer and move forward with Woods Edge Redevelopment Area, said Mayor Charles Cain, who is also a member of the Planning Board.

This is a mixture of vacant parcels as well as lots, which are developed with commercial and residential uses. The entire study area includes an estimated 181 acres of land bounded by the Black Horse Pike to the north, Cologne Avenue to the west and Harding Highway to the south.

"There were approvals for a previous planned development that has stalled for at least a decade now," Cain said. "Redevelopment has garnered interest from new parties to do something on it on a larger scale."