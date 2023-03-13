A rise in state health benefits program costs is forcing municipalities to make tough choice as they prepare their budgets for the upcoming year.

“You’re going to see a lot of bad numbers this year,” said Leon Costello the township's auditor, who is also holds the same position in several other Cape May municipalities. “It’s a year like no other with all the increases that we have.”

Towns are looking at increased costs for the State Health Benefits Program in addition to increases in other cost related to inflation.

Participating municipalities and counties are being hit with a 24% increase for their state benefits package, officials have said.

“I’m not surprised that the costs of providing government employees’ health care benefits are rising," said Oliver Cooke, an associate economics professor at Stockton University.

Cooke cited the heavy influence that medical care, which includes services and prescription drug coast has on the total consumer price index, accounting for 8% of the CPI.

Even with recent slowing of inflation, the elevated rate suggests that higher medical costs will play a role in increased costs for private and public bodies, he said.

Gov. Phil Murphy has proposed making available $200 million in extra funding from the American Rescue Plan in his proposed fiscal year budget to help towns address the rising cost.

Municipal budgets must be introduced by March 31 and approved by April 28, according to the New Jersey League of Municipalities.

"Recognizing the challenges increased rates pose for municipalities and local government employees on the State Health Benefits Plan, the Administration continues to seek feasible solutions to rising health care costs to help more New Jerseyans access the affordable health care they deserve," Christi Peace, a spokesperson for the Governor's Office, said in a statement on Friday. "The governor remains committed to working with partners in government and labor toward our shared goal of providing high-quality health care at a more affordable price.”

In Ventnor, newly sworn-in Mayor Lance Landgraf said managing the city's budget will likely be his most difficult task. The new mayor also contributed the rising costs to inflation, saying the city will work to balance the budget over the next month.

“It’s going to be a difficult budget period," Landgraf said. "It really is the hardest one I think we’ve come across as we’ve been in office.”

Dennis Levinson, Atlantic County administrator, said the situation is "unfair," saying that state union employees are being hit with only a 3% rise in the same benefits.

"It's just patently unfair and inexplicable why they did it," Levinson said.

Rising costs have led to some participants deciding to opt out of the state benefits plan to prevent the burden from weighing too much on taxpayers.

In Egg Harbor Township, the governing body last year cited another option for a less-expensive premium, and voted to end its participation in the program starting Jan. 1.

Township officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Levinson also said county officials are investigating whether they should leave the program for another network at a better price.

In Cape May County, Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue said his municipality is considering whether selling public property or the proceeds from cannabis will help cover some of the increased medical bills.

The township faces increasing costs for energy, pensions and health care for employees, which Donohue said were up by $1 million compared to last year.

Decisions like those of Middle and Egg Harbor townships might be ways local governments can fight higher costs stemming from record-high inflation that continues to plague the economy, Cooke said.

"Alternatively, other expenditures will have to be reduced," Cooke said. "Who knows what each town’s/municipality’s options are along those lines.”

But, some towns, like Upper Township are pressing onward with the hike.

Township Committee recently voted unanimously to introduce its $15.8 million budget for 2023, which increases spending, and the local tax rate.

"As for solutions? I suppose, yes, taxes would provide more revenue — at least in the short term," said Cooke. "Hard to say if that is a viable long-term solution. Alternatively, other expenditures will have to be reduced. Who knows what each town’s/municipality’s options are along those lines.”