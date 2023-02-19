A law designed to fight lead pollution in water could hit homeowners with a torrent of rate hikes, leaving local officials to turn to state and federal aid programs as lifesavers.

Municipalities across the state are working to comply with the state’s Lead Service Line Replacement Law, which was enacted July 22, 2021. The law requires both municipal and publicly traded water systems to take inventories of their service lines and replace those that are identified as being made of lead or select other materials the law deems harmful by July 22, 2031.

“It’s an expensive venture, especially in the older communities,” said consultant Jim Rutala, who has worked with various municipalities on the issue. “Communities are still really getting a grasp on what the costs are going to be.”

When the replacement law was passed, a report from the state Office of Legislative Services found there were 2.4 million total service lines in the state across 582 water systems, and it projected the cost to local governments of replacing every lead service line within 10 years would be about $2.65 billion.

While 2031 is the set deadline, there is a process under the law by which operators can request a five-year extension to complete lead-replacement projects.

Michael McIntyre, executive director of the Wildwood Water Utility, said his water system had to replace about 7,500 service lines out of a total of 17,500. He said the extent of the lead-replacement measure and the fast, 10-year pace the state set could be more than many municipalities and ratepayers could bear. The difficulty of a citywide lead replacement project is made more difficult for cities on the Jersey Shore, McIntyre added, as it is more difficult to schedule work during the summer.

McIntyre said the total lead-replacement project could cost as much as $100 million over the next decade.

“They sprung it on us rather quickly,” McIntyre said. “I don’t really think they thought it through.”

McIntyre said Wildwood anticipated spending $12 million to $13 million on lead service-line replacements this year and anticipated grants funding about half of that total.

In Ventnor, the Board of Commissioners adopted an ordinance Sept. 8 banning lead pipes in the city and scheduling their removal. Rutala said moving quickly to codify the lead-line ban and formally organize a lead-replacement plan helped cities like Ventnor become eligible for additional state aid.

Homeowners can generally arrange to have their pipes replaced themselves under the ordinance, although they must provide the city with written documentation from a certified plumber indicating the pipes have been changed. Ventnor officials have estimated the city will need to replace some 5,200 pipes at a projected total cost of $65 million to $75 million.

Rutala said that while homeowners have the ability to pursue projects on their own, it is important for the city to coordinate its replacement plans with residents. He said having a citywide plan will help minimize disruptions, make the replacement process more efficient and lower overall costs.

Jim Dickerson, assistant superintendent of Margate Public Works, said the city has had a holistic road renovation program in place since 1998. Margate regularly replaces its water and sewer mains, service lines, sewer laterals and overlying pavement and asphalt. While he said Margate still has to replace 1,400 of its 5,600 service lines, project costs have largely already been anticipated. Dickerson estimated the accelerated, 10-year schedule may cause the city to pivot to focusing on service-line replacements exclusively, while raising costs by $7 million to $10 million.

“We’ve been spending money over the years, so we’re a little ahead of the game … way ahead of the game,” Dickerson said. “Some towns are affected a lot worse than others.”

Don Teefy, assistant superintendent and licensed operator-in-charge of the Sea Isle City Water & Sewer Department, said replacing lead service lines has been a longstanding practice in the city. He said Sea Isle has been doing regular lead-line replacements since his career with the Water & Sewer Department began in 1987, which was when the state banned future lead pipe installation. When the 2021 replacement law was passed, Teefy said just 58 of the approximately 3,600 service lines in the city were lead. Sea Isle has replaced about 30 lead lines over the past year, meaning there are just 28 left.

“We’re running out of parts,” Teefy said. “It’s not just me, it’s affecting all the little and big water departments.”

For some homeowners, the projected costs have already translated to rate hikes. The Brigantine City Council voted in December to raise its base-water and sewer rates by 65% to pay for the state-mandated pipe replacement and inventory, translating to the base rate rising from $260 to $480 annually.

Rate hikes are imminent for customers of one of the largest publicly traded water systems in the state. New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of Camden-based American Water, petitioned the state Board of Public Utilities on Jan. 14 for authorization to impose a new surcharge as part of a cost-recovery plan.

The initial period of the plan will see customers with rate schedules A-1 through A-16 pay a monthly surcharge of 16.43 cents per 1,000 gallons. This rate implies the average American Water customer in the state, who uses 5,520 gallons of water each month, will pay a surcharge of 91 cents. Other customers not on an A-1 through A-16 schedule will pay an average of $12.02 per month.

Denise Free, a New Jersey American Water spokesperson, said the company had replaced more than 1,000 lead and galvanized lines in the past year. New Jersey American Water has focused on replacing pipes in its central region. It will eventually make replacements in its Atlantic County water system, which services Absecon, Egg Harbor Township, Linwood, Northfield, Pleasantville, Somers Point and part of Galloway Township, as well as its Ocean City and Cape May water systems.

“We are currently fine-tuning our lead service-line replacement plans for this year and will be sharing those in the coming weeks with our customers, county and town officials, and other stakeholders,” Free said.

Dickerson said new costs may accelerate a trend in which smaller municipal water systems are selling or leasing to large, private water companies.

Egg Harbor City agreed in March 2021 to sell its water and sewer assets to American Water for $21.8 million. The decision came after city and state officials agreed Egg Harbor City did not have the needed funds to make upgrades to the systems and decided a sale was necessary. New Jersey American Water agreed to invest $14 million in the first 10 years to make those upgrades, including $9 million in the first five years.

Pleasantville made a similar decision to effect a 39-year lease of its sewer system to private equity firm Bernhard Capital Partners in February 2022 amid growing concern that needed repairs had become unaffordable. City Council ultimately rescinded the lease agreement in the face of a groundswell of popular opposition against the concession, with residents concerned about volatile rate hikes.

There are government programs that municipal governments and publicly traded water systems can turn to to help meet their new obligations under state law.

The New Jersey Drinking Water State Revolving Fund program offers water systems discounted loans to finance their replacement projects.

The State Revolving Fund is largely being supplemented by federal funds. The infrastructure legislation President Joe Biden signed into law in November 2021 provided $15 billion over five years for the replacement of lead service lines. In 2022, when nationwide funds totaled about $3 billion, New Jersey was set to receive just under $48.4 million for lead-line replacements. Half of that total had to be dedicated to principal loan forgiveness.

There have been criticisms that New Jersey has not gotten its fair share of federal funds. The Natural Resources Defense Council estimated New Jersey was to receive just $138 per lead service line, less federal money per lead pipe than any other state in the country besides Ohio.

Rutala said local officials had been working with state and federal officials to impress upon them the tremendous need municipal water systems face.

There does appear to be help on the way. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Jan. 27 that it was launching a Lead Service Line Replacement Accelerators program in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and New Jersey. The program seeks to provide technical assistance to 40 marginalized communities in those four states, so they can access funds available in the 2021 federal infrastructure legislation. An EPA news release about the program says children in marginalized communities are particularly vulnerable to the harms of lead. Rutala said he has spoken with EPA officials who have confirmed that Atlantic City and Ventnor are eligible for the program.

“This is a big burden for the municipalities,” Rutala said. “Additional federal funding or state funding would really assist the communities.”