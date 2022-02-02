Town hall on Pleasantville waste transfer station postponed again

PLEASANTVILLE — Residents looking for a forum to discuss a proposed debris-waste transfer station will yet again, have to wait for a later date.
A Pleasantville town hall, where residents were set to discuss a proposed transfer station for waste from construction debris, has been postponed for the second time due to a high volume of COVID-19 cases in the region.
The town hall had been scheduled for Wednesday at Mount Zion Baptist Church for residents to discuss a debris-waste transfer station proposed at a site just off West Washington Avenue in Pleasantville. The original date for the town hall was Jan. 19. It was postponed to Wednesday due to a spike in COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant of the coronavirus — it has now been postponed again for the same reason.
The event is currently being advertised on the website for the “Stop the Dump” movement – a campaign being spearheaded by the Atlantic County Utilities Authority. The website says that the event has been postponed and tells visitors to await updates. A Facebook page where the event was to be livestreamed also indicates that the town hall has been postponed and that more updates will be available soon.
Proponents of the project, including Mayor Judy Ward, say it would be a valuable ratable property and would generate $400,000 per year for the city via trash-transfer fees as well as create local jobs. Other advocates argue that the project is necessitated by the impending obsolescence of the ACUA landfill in Egg Harbor Township, which is forecasted to close within the next seven years.
Opponents of the project argue it would emit offensive noises and smells in the surrounding neighborhood. They also maintain that the proposed facility would be too small to handle the amount of waste it is slotted to receive. ACUA President Rick Dovey, meanwhile, has insisted that the authority would be able to transport waste to a landfill in another county once the one in Egg Harbor Township closes.
The developer of the project, James DiNatale, has disputed that the facility would be too small, noting there are smaller sites in New Jersey that handle similar amounts of waste. He also argues there would be no noise or smell pollution. He stressed that the facility would be equipped with a filtration system while handling only construction-and-demolition debris waste — not typical household waste. The proximity of the project to a rail line, meanwhile, would actually reduce the numbers of trucks transporting trash in Pleasantville.
The ACUA projects it would lose $9 million in annual revenue if the Pleasantville station is built, which would necessitate an increase in rates charged to municipalities and potential tax increase on residents.
