Town hall on Pleasantville waste transfer station postponed again

PLEASANTVILLE — Residents looking for a forum to discuss a proposed debris-waste transfer station will yet again, have to wait for a later date.

A Pleasantville town hall, where residents were set to discuss a proposed transfer station for waste from construction debris, has been postponed for the second time due to a high volume of COVID-19 cases in the region.

The town hall had been scheduled for Wednesday at Mount Zion Baptist Church for residents to discuss a debris-waste transfer station proposed at a site just off West Washington Avenue in Pleasantville. The original date for the town hall was Jan. 19. It was postponed to Wednesday due to a spike in COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant of the coronavirus — it has now been postponed again for the same reason.

The event is currently being advertised on the website for the “Stop the Dump” movement – a campaign being spearheaded by the Atlantic County Utilities Authority. The website says that the event has been postponed and tells visitors to await updates. A Facebook page where the event was to be livestreamed also indicates that the town hall has been postponed and that more updates will be available soon.