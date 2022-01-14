Town hall on Pleasantville trash transfer to be held Jan. 19

Three weeks after the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners voted to endorse a proposed trash-transfer station in Pleasantville, there is no sign the issue has been settled or that opponents have warmed to the project — and residents will have another chance to express their opinions on the proposal this week.
A town hall meeting for residents to discuss the trash-transfer station planned for off West Washington Avenue is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Zion Baptist Church on New Road.
The chief opponent of the proposed station has been the Atlantic County Utilities Authority, which has organized a “Stop the Dump” campaign against the project.
ACUA President Rick Dovey said he believed a town hall would be an important outlet for residents to express their opinions, something he argued was discouraged three weeks ago when the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners voted to endorse the project.
Still Dovey said the town hall wasn't organized by the ACUA but by concerned residents, including David Callaway.
Callaway said he believes the event will give residents the opportunity to make their voices heard on a project he believes is unpopular.
PLEASANTVILLE — A planned trash-transfer station has drawn heaps of attention from residents…
“I have run into no one from the city, other than elected officials, who want this to go through,” Callaway said. “Let the people ask questions to find out what’s going on.”
Mayor Judy Ward, an advocate for the project, said she only learned of the town hall on Jan. 11, after being told by a resident.
The mayor has said the facility would be a valuable ratable property and generate $400,000 per year for the city in trash-transfer fees. She said such streams of revenue would help enable capital investments critical to the city’s economic growth.
Both the city and county have supported the project in votes, but it is still awaiting approval from an array of authorities and regulatory agencies at different levels of government.
NORTHFIELD — Atlantic County commissioners on Tuesday voted to support Pleasantville’s attem…
Among the bodies that must review the proposal are the Atlantic County Solid Waste Advisory Committee and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.
“The process matters,” Dovey said.
The plan is for the trash-transfer station to handle 100,000 tons of debris per year, to be brought in by trucks. The debris would ship via rail line to an Ohio landfill. The city would be paid a $4-per-ton transfer fee, thus amounting to the estimated $400,000 in annual revenue.
Developer James DiNatale also has guaranteed that Pleasantville residents would be prioritized for job opportunities at the trash-transfer station.
The ACUA stands to lose $9 million in revenue if the Pleasantville trash-transfer station is built, according to the authority’s projections. To recoup its losses, the ACUA said it would have to raise rates on municipalities by 62%. Such a hike, opponents of the project argue, would require municipalities across the county to raise taxes on their residents.
Neighbors of the project contacted by The Press have had a variety of opinions about the project. One said he feared the center would depress property values in the neighborhood, while others said they would not be bothered by the facility as long as it did not produce offensive smells. There also were residents who expressed concerns about increased taxes resulting from higher ACUA fees.
