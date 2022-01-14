Town hall on Pleasantville trash transfer to be held Jan. 19

Three weeks after the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners voted to endorse a proposed trash-transfer station in Pleasantville, there is no sign the issue has been settled or that opponents have warmed to the project — and residents will have another chance to express their opinions on the proposal this week.

A town hall meeting for residents to discuss the trash-transfer station planned for off West Washington Avenue is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Zion Baptist Church on New Road.

The chief opponent of the proposed station has been the Atlantic County Utilities Authority, which has organized a “Stop the Dump” campaign against the project.

ACUA President Rick Dovey said he believed a town hall would be an important outlet for residents to express their opinions, something he argued was discouraged three weeks ago when the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners voted to endorse the project.

Still Dovey said the town hall wasn't organized by the ACUA but by concerned residents, including David Callaway.

Callaway said he believes the event will give residents the opportunity to make their voices heard on a project he believes is unpopular.