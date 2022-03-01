Town hall on planned trash transfer station to be held Thursday

PLEASANTVILLE — After a six-week delay, residents will have an opportunity to voice their opinions on a proposed trash transfer station.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church will host a town hall 6 p.m. Thursday for residents of Pleasantville and neighboring municipalities to discuss plans for a transfer station for debris waste to be built just off West Washington Avenue. The town hall was once scheduled for mid-January and again for early February, but was twice postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks fueled by the omicron variant.

The Atlantic County Utilities Authority is scheduled to present its analysis of the project at the meeting Thursday.

The ACUA has been the chief opponent of the proposed station. Over the past several months, the authority has organized the “Stop the Dump” campaign, posting “Stop the Dump” signs near the proposed station and launching a “Stop the Dump” website.

ACUA officials have argued the transfer station would increase traffic in the neighborhood and expose residents to loud noises and odors. They also have maintained the proposed facility is not large enough to handle the amount of waste it is slotted to receive.

James DiNatale, the developer for the project, has disputed what the ACUA’s characterization of the project. He has pointed to similarly sized facilities that handle as much waste at other locations from around the state as evidence the size of the development is sufficient to transfer the 400 tons of waste it is slated to receive. He also noted the facility is only to handle construction-and-demolition debris waste, not typical household trash, and so would not smell. By diverting traffic from the current ACUA Egg Harbor Township landfill, he has argued that the station would reduce traffic in the city.

Governing bodies at the county and city level have indicated support for the project. The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution endorsing the project in December by a 7-0 vote, with one recusal and one abstention. The Pleasantville City Council voted 5-2 to pass a resolution endorsing the project in May, although one councilwoman who voted for the resolution announced she was opposed to the project several months later.

Pleasantville Mayor Judy Ward has been one of the principal supporters of the project within city government. She said the transfer fees collected from the project would provide the city with much needed revenue it could leverage into important investment projects.

The station is to handle 100,000 tons of debris per year, something that would necessitate 230 truck trips to the facility every day, six days per week. It would ship debris at the center via rail line to an Ohio landfill. The city will be paid a $4 per ton transfer fee, thus amounting to $400,000 in annual revenue.

The proposal for the transfer station comes with the ACUA Egg Harbor Township landfill is scheduled to close within the next seven years. DiNatale has argued the impending landfill closure makes a project like his necessary. ACUA President Rick Dovey has said the authority would be able to find an alternative location for the trash before the landfill closes.

The ACUA projects it would lose about $9 million per year in revenue if the station is built. To recoup its losses, the ACUA said it would have to raise rates on municipalities by 62%, which in turn could force municipalities to hike taxes on residents.

