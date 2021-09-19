Tourists get final glimpse inside Lucy the Elephant before extensive renovation

The work is badly needed, he said. The cedar frame that holds the six-story structure up needs work, as does the metal skin on its exterior.

“We can’t paint it anymore. There’s so much that’s rotted or rusting badly, the experts thought it would be more cost-effective to do it this way,” Helfant said. More than half of the tin exterior is beyond repair.

Plans call for the entire building to be draped in a weatherproof cover, concealing Lucy from view. That will allow work to continue regardless of the weather.

The original plan called for a $1.4 million project, but materials and labor costs have increased since that estimate, Helfant said.

“It’s due to the three worst words in the English language: ‘Because of COVID,’” he said.

Some grant money will help, including funds from the New Jersey Historic Preservation Fund administered by the New Jersey Historic Trust. The organization has also applied for help from the National Park Service.

But the Save Lucy Committee will need more, with costs about $500,000 over the original estimate.

“That’s going to mean some aggressive fundraising,” Helfant said. “We just have to bite the bullet and do it.”