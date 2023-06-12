Visitors and locals at the shore this summer can experience the majesty and a behind-the-scenes look at two historic pipe organs in Atlantic City.
Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City is holding free daily concerts on either of the two organs housed at the location — a massive 33,112-pipe Midmer-Losh, touted as the world’s largest musical instrument, and the W. W. Kimball organ, created for accompanying silent films. The organs are being restored by the Historic Organ Restoration Committee, a non-profit chartered by the state.
Recitals will take place at noon, with special two-hour Curator’s Tours held at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. The recitals will feature organists playing various genres of music, while the tours will educate visitors on the history of Boardwalk Hall and take guests through two of the large organ chambers, among other features.
Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall is located at 2301 Boardwalk, The concerts are free, while a $10 donation is recommended for the Curator’s Tour. For more information, call 609-402-9584, ext. 700 or visit boardwalkorgans.org.
