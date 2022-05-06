Tough questions at training for police about the Holocaust

WILLIAMSTOWN — The question of how the Holocaust could have taken place has haunted people of good conscience for generations.

How could a civilized nation, full of kind and ordinary people, be responsible for mass murder on a scale too horrible to contemplate?

“The scariest thing to me is that what happened then is still happening,” said a South Jersey man Thursday. He was one of the participants in an interactive session on the Holocaust.

“People are still standing around watching and witnessing the atrocities throughout the world, and the rest of us saying it’s not our problem," he continued. "Let somebody else fix it. The real message is that we can’t do that anymore.”

Law enforcement leaders from Havapai County, Arizona, a conservative area with few people and incredible scenery about 80 miles south of the main entrance to Grand Canyon National Park, struggled with a different question: How did the police allow it? How did the officers who should protect the innocent become part of a system that humiliated, intimidated and eventually murdered millions?

An interactive training program grew out of those questions. On Thursday evening, police officers, educators, clergy and community leaders participated in the last of a week of sessions presented at St. Matthew’s Church on Glassboro Road in Williamstown.

Called “What You Do Matters,” the three-hour program delved into the role of police officers, why individuals choose a career in law enforcement and the history of the rise of Adolf Hitler and the Nazi party.

The prosecutor’s offices in Gloucester, Cape May, Salem and Cumberland counties joined together to present the program, which was created in consultation with the U.S. Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C. According to Christine Hoffman, the acting prosecutor for Gloucester County, the organization did not charge for the event, aside from travel expenses for the facilitators.

Participation was mandatory for some, said Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland, including detectives and assistant prosecutors in his office. Also participating over the course of the week were multiple other agencies, including members of the State Police, the FBI and municipal police departments, Hoffman said.

The Thursday presentation also included community members, as well as representatives of the Holocaust studies programs at Stockton University and Atlantic Cape Community College.

One of the elements of the program that stuck with Sutherland was the change in the oaths police officers took in Germany over time. What began as an oath of allegiance to the Kaiser and the constitution became an oath to the nation and the constitution during the years of the Weimar Republic.

Later, officers swore an oath to a single man: Hitler. The same went for teachers, civil servants, members of the military and many others.

Over the course of the program, Elizabeth Burton Ortiz, executive director of the Arizona Prosecuting Attorney’s Advisory Council, and Todd Larson, director of the What You Do Matters Institute in Gilbert, Arizona, examined how the National Socialists, the Nazis, went from a banned extremist group with a jailed leader to absolute power.

They also discussed the racist laws that initially sought to disempower Jews and other groups, and eventually led to death camps.

There was extensive discussion throughout the program. Several speakers commented on the incremental nature of the first laws. An early law stated that Jews could not become lawyers.

“It’s very scary how people accepted it, one little step at a time,” said one of the participants, who said he visited the death camps in Europe.

“One of the things that got me was that these were ordinary people who did the killings,” someone else said.

Ortiz said the program was not seeking to indicate there was any imminent danger of anything similar happening in the United States.

The presentation included questions about why people got involved in law enforcement. The answer was overwhelmingly that they wanted to help people and improve their communities, answers Larson said he has heard at events across the country.

Cheryl Davis Spaulding, public information officer with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, said she wanted to be part of efforts to improve the image of law enforcement officers.

The presentation included images and videos. In one, an SS officer, a paramilitary officer answering to the Nazi Party, patrols with a Berlin police officer, a muzzled police dog between them.

“Police were doing the same things that they did before the Nazis were in power,” Ortiz said. That included some things police officers continue to do around the world. “Although the basic police function never changed, the purpose of that function went from being protectors of the people to enforcers of Nazi ideology.”

The program also sought to put the rise of the Nazis into context, including the devastating carnage of World War II, the economic ruin of the Great Depression and an unstable political situation in Germany that saw election after election and riots in the streets.

Again, each small step added up to monstrous consequences, from the invitation of President Paul von Hindenberg to Hitler to join the government as chancellor, to the emergency powers claimed — purportedly temporarily — after arson destroyed the German parliament, and a new system that allowed laws to be passed outside of parliament.

Municipal police officers saw the same small changes. There were still thefts and murders, bar fights and disruptions, but according to the presentation, officers were increasingly given other tasks.

Larson explored the day–to-day realities of Depression-era policing in German cities, where police were understaffed and poorly equipped. Suddenly, a new regime is pouring money into policing. Officers get raises, newfound respect and better gear, while there is money to hire additional staff and help from other agencies.

He asked a uniformed officer in the crowd if he felt like departments could use additional police now. Of course, was the reply.

The United States in 2022 is not Germany in the 1930s, Ortiz stressed. The politics, the society, even the technology are far different. Germans had democracy for less than a generation at that time, in a system imposed after the war, while the United States has centuries of democracy and a robust Constitution, including a Bill of Rights.

Still, there are lessons to be learned for a free society. The organization’s website quoted Robert Jackson, the chief prosecutor at the Nuremberg War Crimes trial in 1945: “The wrongs which we seek to condemn and punish have been so calculated, so malignant, and so devastating, that civilization cannot tolerate their being ignored, because it cannot survive their being repeated.”

