EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An overnight two-alarm fire damaged A Touch of Italy restaurant on the Black Horse Pike.

Crews from the Cardiff and Bargaintown volunteer fire companies were dispatched to the restaurant at 11:29 p.m. The first crews on scene reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof, Cardiff firefighters said Tuesday.

Firefighters from the Farmington, Scullville and West Atlantic City volunteer fire companies also responded.

All crews cleared the scene after about four hours.

Photos online show flames and smoke coming from the building's rear, with first responders surrounding the building. A firetruck's ladder was also positioned over the roof.

Police and the township fire inspector are investigating. No injuries were reported.

Restaurant management said the fire happened in the building's storage area. It suffered smoke and flame damage thought its sections, forcing the owners to close temporarily.

"Please keep your thoughts and prayers with our staff, they are the heart of this business," the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. "Our main goal is to get our staff and customers back in the door as soon as possible."