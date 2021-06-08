Torrential rain brings two water rescues in Hammonton Tuesday

Firefighters rescued stranded motorists Tuesday as 2.23 inches of rain created flash flooding in Hammonton, the National Weather Service said.
The heavy rains, which fell in little more than an hour, started around 5:20 p.m.
The first water rescue, reported at 6:30 p.m by the fire department was on the corner of Central Avenue and Valley Avenue, the NWS reported.
The second occurred at 6:35 p.m., where two cars were partly submerged on the corner of Packard Street at Pleasant Street.
A cluster of thunderstorms associated with storms that brought over 7 inches of rain in the Philadelphia suburbs, moved through southeastern New Jersey after 5 p.m.
Given weak steering currents aloft, the storms were slow to move. Laden with tropical moisture, heavy downpours resulted.
Large hail was reported in Winslow Township, in Camden County, as well as Seaside Park, in Ocean County. Both were quarter sized in diameter, 1 inch wide.
Storms will fizzle into showers Tuesday evening. By midnight, the region will dry out, with a mainly clear sky expected overnight.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Isolated morning storms with scattered p.m. storms.
Rain and storms, especially near Cape May. Temperatures will fall in the afternoon locally.
Spotty showers with rain at night. A strong northeast wind blows, with p.m. coastal flooding possible.
Early rain to sun
Partly sunny
Watching a few showers and storms, with dry time
Monitoring a coastal storm. However, it will take several days to clarify.
