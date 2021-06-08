 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Torrential rain brings two water rescues in Hammonton Tuesday
0 comments
top story

Torrential rain brings two water rescues in Hammonton Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Thunderstorm Cloud Egg Harbor Township

A thunderstorm passes just to the northwest of Egg Harbor Township on Tuesday, June 8. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for the storm, which brought two water rescues to Hammonton. 

 Joe Martucci

Firefighters rescued stranded motorists Tuesday as 2.23 inches of rain  created flash flooding in Hammonton, the National Weather Service said.

The heavy rains, which fell in little more than an hour, started around 5:20 p.m.

The first water rescue, reported at 6:30 p.m by the fire department was on the corner of Central Avenue and Valley Avenue, the NWS reported.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The second occurred at 6:35 p.m., where two cars were partly submerged on the corner of Packard Street at Pleasant Street. 

A cluster of thunderstorms associated with storms that brought over 7 inches of rain in the Philadelphia suburbs, moved through southeastern New Jersey after 5 p.m. 

Given weak steering currents aloft, the storms were slow to move. Laden with tropical moisture, heavy downpours resulted.

Large hail was reported in Winslow Township, in Camden County, as well as Seaside Park, in Ocean County. Both were quarter sized in diameter, 1 inch wide.

Storms will fizzle into showers Tuesday evening. By midnight, the region will dry out, with a mainly clear sky expected overnight. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 8

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News