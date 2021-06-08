Torrential rain brings two water rescues in Hammonton Tuesday

Firefighters rescued stranded motorists Tuesday as 2.23 inches of rain created flash flooding in Hammonton, the National Weather Service said.

The heavy rains, which fell in little more than an hour, started around 5:20 p.m.

The first water rescue, reported at 6:30 p.m by the fire department was on the corner of Central Avenue and Valley Avenue, the NWS reported.

The second occurred at 6:35 p.m., where two cars were partly submerged on the corner of Packard Street at Pleasant Street.

A cluster of thunderstorms associated with storms that brought over 7 inches of rain in the Philadelphia suburbs, moved through southeastern New Jersey after 5 p.m.

Given weak steering currents aloft, the storms were slow to move. Laden with tropical moisture, heavy downpours resulted.

Large hail was reported in Winslow Township, in Camden County, as well as Seaside Park, in Ocean County. Both were quarter sized in diameter, 1 inch wide.