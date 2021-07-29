Tornado warned storm brought damage to northern part of LBI Thursday

A storm with a history of a tornado brought damage to the High Bar Harbor section of Long Beach Township Thursday evening.

First responders attended to the scene in the northern tip of Long Beach Island, just west of Barnegat Light.

A home on Arnold Avenue in town had siding from an unknown fence in the yard, along with broken windows and fences knocked down. Other reports of damaged homes came in as well.

A tornado was reported on the ground in the Pine Barrens of when Ocean County in the 8 p.m. hour Thursday. That storm then crossed the Garden State Parkway, with the core of the storm moving into Barnegat and Watertown. A waterspout was confirmed by the National Weather Service over the Barnegat Bay before just clipping the northern edge of Long Beach Island.

Damage assessments by the National Weather Service were not scheduled as of late Thursday. However, it is customary to survey storms in a tornado warning when impacts occurred.

This storm was one of many that brought tornado warnings to mainly the central portion of New Jersey. A tornado watch was issued early Thursday afternoon.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

