Strong storms capable of producing tornadoes are expected to move across South Jersey in two rounds Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
A high wind advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday to early Sunday, with gusts of about 50 mph possible, the weather service said.
Locally strong gusts are possible, coinciding with heavy showers and potentially severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening.
— Eric Conklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.