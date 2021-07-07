Top smartphones for tech-shy seniors: Savvy Senior

Dear Savvy Senior: Can you recommend some good smartphones for older seniors? I would like to get my 78-year-old mother to upgrade to a smartphone but want something that’s easy for her to see and use. — Shopping Around

Dear Shopping: There are actually several smartphones I can recommend that will provide your mother a simpler, less intimidating smartphone experience. Here are my top three options.

Apple iPhones: Because of the quality and functionality of Apple products, an iPhone is a great choice for seniors who are inexperienced with technology. But, to make it easier for you mom to use, you’ll need to set it up and customize it to meet her needs and preferences.

To set-up your mom’s iPhone and make it senior-friendly, start by cleaning-up/decluttering the home screen, which you can do by deleting the apps your mom won’t use and hiding the apps she’ll rarely use in labeled folders or the App Library. The fewer options the better!

You’ll also want to set up a small number of contacts (with photos) to family and friends that your mom frequently communicates with and install some apps she would enjoy using.