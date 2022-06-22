Top finisher in Pleasantville City Council primary drops out after residency dispute

PLEASANTVILLE — Cory Young, the apparent winner of a June 7 Democratic primary race, has asked to withdraw his candidacy for Pleasantville City Council, The Press learned Wednesday.

His decision comes after one of his primary-race opponent filed a petition alleging that Young did not live in the ward he was running to represent on council, and that he did not live in the city at all.

“I desire to formally withdraw my 2022 candidacy for Pleasantville City Council (Ward 1) effective immediately,” Young said in a letter to the City Clerk Davinna King-Ali. “Please remove my name from the November 2022 general election ballot for this position.”

James Barclay, the first runner-up in the Democratic primary, filed a petition in Atlantic County Superior Court on Friday challenging Young’s residency status. The petition said that Young was not living at the Pleasantville address he had listed when registering to run for office — and that instead, Young resided at a property in Atlantic City.

Young told The Press on Wednesday that he was dropping out of the race — but not because of Barclay's petition. He maintained that he did live in Pleasantville, but wanted to dedicate more time doing community work outside of political office and gain more experience. As a newlywed, Young said that he also wanted to spend more time with his family.

Atlantic County Democratic Chair Michael Suleiman and Pleasantville Democratic Chair Vivian Lockett are both copied on the letter.

Suleiman said he was informed Wednesday at around 10 a.m. that a court date had been set for July 6 to adjudicate Barclay’s petition. He received the letter in which Young announced the withdrawal of his candidacy a little over an hour later at 11:20 a.m.

The committee chair added that he “one-hundred percent” did not believe that Young dropped out for any other reason besides Barclay's petition and heralded his withdrawal as a “big victory.” He said that he hoped Barclay would receive the Democratic nomination for City Council.

“It’s good for democracy,” Suleiman said. “You got to live in the community you represent.”

Per state law, a candidate for office must be a resident of the local unit to which that office pertains, and registered to vote in that unit, for at least one year before the election for that office is held. A person who wants to contest a nomination to elected office is allocated 12 days after the primary election is run to file a petition.

Barclay's petition laid out what it maintained was evidence that Young did not live in Pleasantville. It indicated that on June 13 — six days after the June 7 primary race had been held — the names of Young and his wife were still listed on the intercom system at that Atlantic City property. Another person was alleged to own the Pleasantville property that he listed as his residence when he ran.

“As a result of (Young’s) failure to meet the residency requirement as set forth at N.J.S.A. 40A:9-1.13, he is precluded from accepting the nomination as the candidate with the Democratic Party for the Pleasantville City Council seat for the First Ward,” Barclay’s filing argued.

Young said that his Pleasantville address was his primary residence and the Atlantic City property was a secondary one. He said that the listed owner of his Pleasantville property is his godmother.

Young congratulated Barclay and wished him and the other candidates the best.

"What's best for Pleasantville — that's what I care about," Young said.

In the Democratic primary race, Young received 239 votes, around 52.8% of the 453 votes cast in the three-candidate primary race. He appeared to have defeated Barclay, who had 137 votes, and Rick Norris, who had 77. There was no incumbent in the race.

Barclay had been leading in the election-day count with 86 votes to Norris’ 51 and Young’s 61. That 25-vote lead evaporated with a rush of 255 mail-in ballots, the lion’s share of which, around 69.8%, went to Young — before Barclay’s petition pushed Young out of the race.

Barclay asked the court in his Friday petition that he be declared the winner of the primary, as he had received the second-highest vote total. He told The Press on Wednesday that with Young having dropped out, he wanted to shift the focus from off his opponent and build a sense of solidarity and heal the city's divisions.

"What I want to bring to the city is to unite the people of Pleasantville," Barclay said.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

