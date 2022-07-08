Tony's Baltimore Grill offering free pizza, beer and cash for information on stolen furniture

ATLANTIC CITY — A free pizza, an alcoholic beverage a week for the rest of your life, and a $1,500 reward — that is what the caretakers of Tony's Baltimore Grill are offering for information leading to the return of their stolen outdoor furniture.

Last weekend, as Tony's initiated outdoor dining for the first time to provide its longtime and new customers with a different experience, a patio table, umbrellas, and six chairs were stolen from the historic establishment from the outdoor dining area that seats 30 people.

"Everything that we do is centered on making sure that the Baltimore Grill stays in business for another 100 years," said the caretakers of Tony's Baltimore Grill, Julie and Nolan Aspell, who said the bar's legacy was as much a part of the city as the Boardwalk. "We decided to do outdoor dining primarily to accomplish that goal of being a place that new memories will be created without disturbing the ones that already live here."

While many restaurants added outdoor dining as a way to stay afloat during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tony's Baltimore Grill — in business since 1927 — decided to add the option this summer simply to offer patrons a new experience.

The experience was more than the bar bargained for and "the thief is still at large," according to a spokesperson for Tony's.

The establishment had a soft opening of the new dining area Friday afternoon, during which guests could get served by the bar's singing waiter, James.

Unfortunately by the weekend, the bar had to post an alert on its Instagram page offering the cash reward, pizza and drink for life in exchange for information about the stolen items.

Outdoor dining is still available at Tony's Baltimore Grille Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. throughout the summer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.