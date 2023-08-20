MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — While Frank Sinatra swings just outside Atlantic City, and James Gandolfini, Jon Bon Jovi and Judy Blume are already at the party, the promised Toni Morrison rest area on the Garden State Parkway remains unnamed and nondescript.

While the name of the celebrated novelist appears on maps and plans, it does not appear on the building or the exit signs at what remains the Ocean View rest stop, the last or first rest stop on the parkway, depending on which way you're heading.

A spokesperson for the New Jersey Turnpike Authority did not respond to emails or calls seeking more information on whether signs or additional improvements were still planned for the Cape May County stop.

Len Desiderio, director of the Cape May County Board of Commissioners, said road construction work near the rest stop was set to resume in September or October. He did not have much information about plans for the rest stop and said it had been months since he last received an update from the Turnpike Authority.

“I have not received any correspondence or response," Desiderio said. "I was going to reach out to them after Labor Day so that I can renew my discussions on the construction improvements that have been going on for a while.”

The rest stop includes a gas station, restrooms and a market, with prepackaged snacks, coffee, hot dogs and other products, such as phone chargers and inflatable neck pillows.

There is also an information desk, staffed by the state Department of Travel and Tourism, with pamphlets for local attractions. Staff can help with accommodations and advise on travel plans.

Morrison, who wrote “Beloved,” “The Bluest Eye” and other novels considered classics, died in 2019. She was born in Ohio and held a humanities chair at Princeton University. When Gov. Phil Murphy announced plans to rename rest stops along the parkway after nine members of the New Jersey Hall of Fame in 2021, hers was included for the southernmost stop.

Bruce Springsteen declined the honor. The former Forked River rest stop is now named for Celia Cruz, the "Queen of Salsa," with Hard Rock-style displays and memorabilia marking the change.

Also on the list are Whitney Houston, journalist Connie Chung and baseball star Larry Doby, who grew up in Paterson and was the first Black player in the American League, just three months after Jackie Robinson made history with the Brooklyn Dodgers in the National League.

Parkway rest stops had previously been named for the towns they are in, while the New Jersey Turnpike got the history, with stops named for Thomas Edison, Alexander Hamilton, Molly Pitcher, Richard Stockton, Walt Whitman and more.

The only rest stop on the Atlantic City Expressway bears the name of Frank S. Farley, the Atlantic City lawmaker and power broker who went by the nickname “Hap” and reportedly disliked the term “boss.”

While the Ocean View stop has gotten mixed reviews — a Philadelphia Inquirer writer complained this year that the hot dogs looked like they’d been sitting for days — it’s been less than a decade since the last upgrade at the rest stop.

The former stop was demolished, with the current building opening in 2014. A news report from the time focused on the bathrooms finally reopening after the completion of the $2.5 million project.

For shore visitors, the last option on the parkway was at the Atlantic County stop now named for Sinatra, a little over 20 miles north in Galloway Township.

The previous building was nearly 60 years old and once included a restaurant and bathrooms. When it was demolished, the restaurant was vacant and the bathrooms closed at 5 p.m. each day.