ATLANTIC CITY — Twelve women from across New Jersey competed June 1 for the title of Ms. New Jersey Senior America.
The annual pageant was held at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City. Contestants were judged on private interview, evening gown, philosophy of life and talent, and each contestant had to be 60 or older to compete.
Ferlie Almonte, of Toms River, was selected as the winner and will represent the state at the Ms. Senior America pageant, to be held in Atlantic City in October.
Runners-up in the Ms. New Jersey Senior America pageant were Mary DeConca, Bernadette Jones, Roe Piccoli and Lenore Cibelli Lambert. For more information, visit newjerseysenioramerica.org.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.