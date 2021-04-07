Toms River family demands apology from Spirit after mask incident

A Toms River family removed from a Spirit Airlines flight from Orlando, Florida, to Atlantic City on Monday is demanding an apology for the way it was treated by flight attendants.
During a virtual news conference Tuesday with Lakewood special education attorney Michael Inzelbuch, Avital Eisenberg claimed the staff showed a "lack of compassion and humanity."
Spirit said the family was removed as a result of the adults' failure to comply with mask mandates.
On Monday, the Eisenbergs accused Spirit attendants of removing them because their 2-year-old daughter was not wearing a mask while eating yogurt. They were later placed on a different flight to return home.
"I've experienced people who have shown discrimination toward special needs children," said Eisenberg, who also has a nonverbal 7-year-old son and is seven months pregnant with another child, "but I've never, ever felt like the way I did on that flight."
Eisenberg added the family's packing routine includes fully charging three phones for her son to use throughout the day and during a flight. As a result of their removal from the plane, the phone batteries eventually ran out and he was shaking when they got back home.
Video footage from the incident was posted on social media and shows a member of the flight crew speaking to a man and a woman in their seats. The man, Avital's husband, Ari, is seen pulling down his mask to talk to the crew member, and Avital, who is wearing a mask, has a toddler on her lap who is eating yogurt without a mask.
Spirit responded to the video, claiming it was misinterpreted.
"We’re aware of incorrect information circulating about Spirit Airlines Flight 138 from Orlando to Atlantic City,” Spirit spokesperson Erik Hofmeyer said Monday. “The flight was delayed due to the adults in a party not complying with the federal mask requirement."
Inzelbuch said there was no proof of Spirit's claim.
"There is no allegation at this point," said the attorney, who represented the family in a previous case involving their son. "Spirit tried it yesterday, and then they quickly withdrew (the claim) because there are videos upon videos. This is unacceptable."
Inzelbuch played the video during the news conference, and Avital Eisenberg described the events leading up to the video, saying a flight attendant asked why her son wasn't wearing a mask as they were boarding. She explained that he deals with seizures and is uncomfortable in planes, and didn't want to risk triggering another seizure by covering his face. Despite this explanation, she said the attendant gave her a blank stare and simply said, "I asked you where's his mask."
The attendant gave the family a pair of masks for their children, but both fought off attempts by the parents to put them on. When they were seated, a second attendant asked about the masks. Ari Eisenberg explained their son's condition, and the attendant acknowledged it and encouraged the parents to try getting a mask on their daughter.
According to Hofmeyer, the matter was eventually resolved once the family boarded the other flight later that day.
"We have allowed the guests to continue on the flight to their destination after assurances of compliance, and the flight is currently en route," he said Monday afternoon. "The safety of our guests and team members is our top priority."
Still, the family would like the airline company to admit fault or face legal action.
"We’re not asking for boycotts. We’re not asking for marches," Inzelbuch said Tuesday. "We are asking at this point for two words: I’m sorry."
