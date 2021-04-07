Toms River family demands apology from Spirit after mask incident

A Toms River family removed from a Spirit Airlines flight from Orlando, Florida, to Atlantic City on Monday is demanding an apology for the way it was treated by flight attendants.

During a virtual news conference Tuesday with Lakewood special education attorney Michael Inzelbuch, Avital Eisenberg claimed the staff showed a "lack of compassion and humanity."

Spirit said the family was removed as a result of the adults' failure to comply with mask mandates.

On Monday, the Eisenbergs accused Spirit attendants of removing them because their 2-year-old daughter was not wearing a mask while eating yogurt. They were later placed on a different flight to return home.

"I've experienced people who have shown discrimination toward special needs children," said Eisenberg, who also has a nonverbal 7-year-old son and is seven months pregnant with another child, "but I've never, ever felt like the way I did on that flight."

Eisenberg added the family's packing routine includes fully charging three phones for her son to use throughout the day and during a flight. As a result of their removal from the plane, the phone batteries eventually ran out and he was shaking when they got back home.