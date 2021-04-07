Toms River family demanding apology from Spirit after mask incident

The family removed from a Spirit Airlines flight from Orlando, Florida to Atlantic City is demanding an apology for the way they were treated by flight attendants.

According to a report from the Asbury Park Press, Avital Eisenberg on Tuesday held a press conference with special education attorney Michael Inzelbuch and claimed the staff showed a "lack of compassion and humanity."

On Monday, the family claimed it was removed from the flight because Eisenberg's 2-year-old daughter was not wearing a mask. They were later placed on a different flight to return home.

"I've never, ever felt the way I did on that flight," Eisenberg added.

Video footage from the incident was posted on social media and shows a member of the flight crew speaking to a man and a woman in their seats. The man is seen pulling down his mask to talk to the crew member and the woman, who is wearing a mask, has a toddler on her lap who is eating yogurt without a mask.

Spirit responded to the video, claiming it was misinterpreted and the family was removed as a result of the adults' failure to comply with the mask mandate.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}