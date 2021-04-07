Toms River family demanding apology from Spirit after mask incident

The family removed from a Spirit Airlines flight from Orlando, Florida to Atlantic City is demanding an apology for the way they were treated by flight attendants.
According to a report from the Asbury Park Press, Avital Eisenberg on Tuesday held a press conference with special education attorney Michael Inzelbuch and claimed the staff showed a "lack of compassion and humanity."
On Monday, the family claimed it was removed from the flight because Eisenberg's 2-year-old daughter was not wearing a mask. They were later placed on a different flight to return home.
"I've never, ever felt the way I did on that flight," Eisenberg added.
Video footage from the incident was posted on social media and shows a member of the flight crew speaking to a man and a woman in their seats. The man is seen pulling down his mask to talk to the crew member and the woman, who is wearing a mask, has a toddler on her lap who is eating yogurt without a mask.
Spirit responded to the video, claiming it was misinterpreted and the family was removed as a result of the adults' failure to comply with the mask mandate.
"We’re aware of incorrect information circulating about Spirit Airlines Flight 138 from Orlando to Atlantic City,” Spirit Spokesman Erik Hofmeyer said Monday. “The flight was delayed due to the adults in a party not complying with the federal mask requirement.
"All guests are required to have their masks on when scanning boarding passes in order to board the plane. Once onboard, the adults did not comply with the federal mask requirement."
According to Hofmeyer, the matter was eventually resolved and the family boarded another flight later that day.
"We have allowed the guests to continue on the flight to their destination after assurances of compliance, and the flight is currently en route," he said Monday afternoon. "The safety of our guests and team members is our top priority."
Still, the family would like the airline company to admit fault or face legal action.
"We’re not asking for boycotts. We’re not asking for marches," Inzelbuch said during the conference. "We are asking at this point for two words: 'I’m sorry.'"
Family were thrown off a Spirit Airlines flight from Orlando to Atlantic City, just because their barely 2 year old daughter was eating without a mask on. pic.twitter.com/eUStZOIAVr— Tony (@Mrtdogg) April 5, 2021
