The state Department of Agriculture will celebrate National Farmers Week with a tomato giveaway in select shore towns Monday.

The department will distribute free Jersey Fresh grape tomatoes to beachgoers in Atlantic City, Wildwood and Seaside Heights beginning at 11:30 a.m., for as long as supplies last. Locations will be East Schellenger Avenue and the Boardwalk near Morey's Piers in Wildwood, St. James Place and the Boardwalk in Atlantic City and Grant Avenue and the Boardwalk in Seaside Heights.

“New Jersey is well known for producing great tasting tomatoes with a flavor that is unmatched,” Assistant Agriculture Secretary Joe Atchison III said in a news release. “The grape tomatoes we are distributing can be eaten as a delicious and nutritious snack immediately or be used in a variety of recipes and dishes. We encourage everyone to purchase Jersey Fresh tomatoes and other Jersey Fresh produce throughout the growing season.”

New Jersey is annually in the top 10 producers of tomatoes in the United States, according to the Agriculture Department. In 2021, New Jersey produced 56 million pounds of tomatoes on 2,900 acres for a value of $19 million, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Tomato season in New Jersey lasts until the end of October. Go to FindJerseyFresh.com to see where Jersey Fresh tomatoes are sold, plus recipes.

National Farmers Week begins Sunday and ends next Saturday.