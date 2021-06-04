Atlantic City mayoral candidate Tom Foley sues to stop vote-by-mail application appointments

The suit says the new rule cannot be related to COVID-19 restrictions because the office "has never required appointments for the processing of such applications ... in the past, including during the Presidential Election in November 2020, when COVID-19 was at its peak."

There is nothing about appointment requirements specifically for mail-in ballot applications on the clerk's website. However, there is a notice that appointments are required "for all county clerk services ... due to current limited access to our building."

It directs anyone seeking the clerk's passport, notary and trade name services to call ahead for an appointment.

The clerk's office is where people go to apply for mail-in ballots for themselves, or where people designated by voters as authorized messengers go to apply for mail-in ballots to take to another voter.

A spokesman for Lento Law said there was a 3:30 p.m. hearing Friday, and the judge scheduled another hearing for 2 p.m. Monday.