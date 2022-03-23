Tolls up on Ocean Drive bridges in Cape May County

Drivers are paying more to cruise the barrier islands on Ocean Drive after a 50-cent toll hike went into effect last week on the five toll bridges operated by the Cape May County Bridge Commission.

The tolls went from $1.50 to $2. Next year, they are expected to go to $2.50 and then climb another 50 cents to reach $3 in early 2024, ending with a toll double what it was at the beginning of this year.

The hike is needed to cover the cost of basic maintenance on the bridges, said Karen Coughlin, executive director of the commission.

“With what we were bringing in, we were handling the operations but not really handling the maintenance,” Coughlin said.

Most of the bridges were built with federal New Deal money and date to the 1940s. Coughlin said they need extensive, and expensive, maintenance.

“Even all of the repairs that have been done, they’ve all been funded by the county because we barely have enough money to operate,” she said Tuesday.

Cape bridges need federal and state infrastructure funds Cape May County has a thriving tourism industry that has rebounded to record levels from pan…

The increase was under discussion since Coughlin started at the commission in 2014. She said the commission was set to go forward with the change in 2019, “but then we held off because of COVID.”

The commission dates from 1934, formed to allow the county to seek federal money to build bridges connecting the barrier island communities. Combined with a federal loan, the commission spent $1.6 million on building the bridges, an amount that would just about cover painting one of them today.

Last year, about 2.4 million vehicles paid tolls on the bridges, a big jump from previous years, Coughlin said, in which the number was about 1.5 million trips. She said the change is primarily because the commission had the troublesome Townsends Inlet Bridge open throughout the year, after years of work keeping that bridge between Sea Isle City and Avalon safe.

That only counts one-way trips. About 20 years ago, the commission changed to one-way tolls, alternating between north- and southbound lanes along the length of Ocean Drive. The idea was that someone would pay the same amount for a trip the length of the county, with tolls set at $1 one way instead of 50 cents each way, and traffic flow would be improved. Eventually the toll was increased to $1.50.

More recently, the commission added E-ZPass to the bridges in 2018, which required the installation of electronic systems to capture the signals from the toll system. The commission had considered increasing tolls then but decided against an increase at that point.

The commission and county government have sought to replace most of the bridges for years, but cost remains a factor. The toll increase will not get anywhere close to funding bridge replacements, and engineers have said for years that four of the five toll bridges are functionally obsolete and structurally deficient.

Cape May County Bridge Commission planning 3-year toll hike CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Motorists traveling on bridges managed by the Cape May County Bridge …

Bridges built for Depression-era cars just weren’t designed to handle contemporary vehicles or the traffic volume, Coughlin said.

“Yeah, we make sure that they’re safe,” she said, but eventually they will need to be replaced.

Last year, Cape May County approved a long-term plan to improve and replace the county’s bridges, both those operated by the bridge commission and other bridges throughout the Cape. The total cost estimate comes in at $603 million to $890 million, with a hope that about 70% of that funding will come from state and federal sources.

It’s possible that the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill could help county officials reach that goal. New Jersey expects to see $15 billion from that act, with billions of federal dollars going to bridges and highways. Cape May County’s long-term plan lays out projects to replace or maintain all five toll bridges and the 23 other bridges owned by the county.

Since 2017, the county has been setting a portion of its tax levy aside for the work.

The first of the bridges to be replaced is estimated to be the most expensive. Multiple reports over the years have labeled the Middle Thorofare Bridge connecting Wildwood Crest and the Diamond Beach section of Lower Township to the southern end of the Garden State Parkway as the bridge of greatest concern.

NJ expects $15 billion from infrastructure bill WASHINGTON — New Jersey is expected to receive $15 billion from President Joe Biden’s infras…

The drawbridge is used regularly by the large fishing boats heading toward the Cape May Inlet and the open water, and sees a large amount of vehicle traffic in the summer.

It was built in 1939.

“This bridge is beyond its service life and must be replaced,” the county plan reads. The plan includes millions of dollars’ worth of improvements, but that will only buy time. The design phase is expected to continue for about two years.

That project cost is estimated at around $240 million, which includes replacing other narrow, obsolete bridges along that route. The plan is to build the bridge high enough so that there would either not need to be a drawbridge or at least it would rarely need to open and disrupt traffic.

One of the toll bridges has been replaced. The Ocean City-Longport Bridge was originally built in the 1920s and was replaced 20 years ago, at a cost of about $55 million.

The bridge commission budget for 2022 is a little over $5 million.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.