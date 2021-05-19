Toll increases at work: SJTA awards contracts for Pville maintenance garage

Weatherby Construction of Atlantic City will build a new maintenance garage in Pleasantville for the South Jersey Transportation Authority, after its $1.99 million bid was chosen as the lowest responsible bid from five received.
The project is part of the almost $500 million in improvements funded by a 2020 37% increase in tolls on the Atlantic City Expressway.
The projects are scheduled to be completed in the next 10 years. The garage project was planned as one of the first to be done.
Other projects include widening and repaving the Expressway and improving its connection to Atlantic City International Airport.
But about $200 million is expected to be spent on planning for a new Glassboro to Camden light rail line.
The contract, approved at SJTA's Wednesday morning meeting, is for construction of a new maintenance garage that will include an office area, a mezzanine storage area and five truck service bays.
The authority publicly advertised for bids for the Atlantic City Expressway East Maintenance Garage Project on March 31 and April 1, according to the resolution to award the contract.
Toll increases to pay for the projects went into effect in September. It was the first toll increase since 2008.
The Egg Harbor plaza toll increased to $4.25 from $3 each way, and 75-cent tolls at Pleasantville and elsewhere increased to $1.25.
The agency has said they expect to raise $26 million a year from the toll increase.
At public hearings last year before the vote to increase the tolls, members of the public and South Jersey lawmakers expressed strong opposition to increasing tolls during the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit the Atlantic City gaming and tourism industries particularly hard.
But construction union members and most SJTA board members supported the move, saying spending on improvement projects would help the region recover.
Board member James "Sonny" McCullough, the longtime former mayor of Egg Harbor Township, was the only commissioner to vote against the increase.
Toll increases also went into effect last year on the Garden State Parkway and the New Jersey Turnpike, after the New Jersey Turnpike Authority also voted to increase tolls for its planned improvement projects.
That authority's 27% toll increase on the Parkway and 37% increase on the Turnpike will fund a $24 billion capital improvement plan, including $16 billion for widening of both its highways.
