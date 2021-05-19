Toll increases at work: SJTA awards contracts for Pville maintenance garage

Weatherby Construction of Atlantic City will build a new maintenance garage in Pleasantville for the South Jersey Transportation Authority, after its $1.99 million bid was chosen as the lowest responsible bid from five received.

The project is part of the almost $500 million in improvements funded by a 2020 37% increase in tolls on the Atlantic City Expressway.

The projects are scheduled to be completed in the next 10 years. The garage project was planned as one of the first to be done.

Other projects include widening and repaving the Expressway and improving its connection to Atlantic City International Airport.

But about $200 million is expected to be spent on planning for a new Glassboro to Camden light rail line.

The contract, approved at SJTA's Wednesday morning meeting, is for construction of a new maintenance garage that will include an office area, a mezzanine storage area and five truck service bays.

The authority publicly advertised for bids for the Atlantic City Expressway East Maintenance Garage Project on March 31 and April 1, according to the resolution to award the contract.