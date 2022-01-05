'Tokyo' Joe O’Donoghue brings life experience to Egg Harbor Township Committee

Seven local regions, including Atlantic City, considered 'food deserts' Atlantic City, which has a long history of being known as a "food desert," is second on a ne…

He said he took away from his childhood the importance of tolerance and diversity. He recalled how his father, who also spoke Spanish, interacted with everyone in the community. He also remembers how he was taken in by a Hispanic family after his father became ill and how he received plenty of community support from local Black and Jewish communities. O’Donoghue said this support was crucial for him during a difficult childhood and adolescence, which saw him spend his 13th birthday in a juvenile detention center.

“I was introduced to every culture and religion you can imagine, and from my own sorrows and struggles as a child, I turned it into something positive, even my nickname,” O’Donoghue said. “These are all the influences in my life that I’ve talked about, because you don’t know where help is going to come from.”

O’Donoghue explained his decision to run for public office by talking about his grandfather. Susumu Ocachi was the first Japanese-American citizen of Atlantic County, according to O’Donoghue, and was extremely patriotic, adopting his English name, George, from former President George Washington. O’Donoghue said his grandfather taught him to cherish American democracy.