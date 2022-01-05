'Tokyo' Joe O’Donoghue brings life experience to Egg Harbor Township Committee

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — “Tokyo” Joe O’Donoghue is reflective on the lessons he learned growing up as a mixed-race child in South Jersey. And soon, he will bring those lessons to local government.
O’Donoghue will be sworn in to the Township Committee on Wednesday during the township reorganization meeting. He ran for the seat in November on the GOP ticket with Committeeman Ray Ellis Jr. and defeated Democrats James Pesce and Shawn O’Brien Sr.
O’Donoghue, 67, said he hopes to use his position to bring the community together.
“We need to focus on positive things now, man, and pull our country together,” O’Donoghue said. “And it starts at home, I feel like that, it starts right in your local town (and) neighborhood.”
O’Donoghue grew up during the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s. With his father being Irish American and his mother Japanese American, he said he encountered much hostility from the neighborhood. His nickname, “Tokyo Joe,” was in fact given to him by other children in school who bullied him.
“My entire life has influenced me, coming from an interracial marriage in a very unpopular time,” O’Donoghue said. “At that point there was still a lot of sore and injury and hurt from (World War II) itself for my parents, so they were under a lot, and it influenced me from birth.”
Atlantic City, which has a long history of being known as a "food desert," is second on a ne…
He said he took away from his childhood the importance of tolerance and diversity. He recalled how his father, who also spoke Spanish, interacted with everyone in the community. He also remembers how he was taken in by a Hispanic family after his father became ill and how he received plenty of community support from local Black and Jewish communities. O’Donoghue said this support was crucial for him during a difficult childhood and adolescence, which saw him spend his 13th birthday in a juvenile detention center.
“I was introduced to every culture and religion you can imagine, and from my own sorrows and struggles as a child, I turned it into something positive, even my nickname,” O’Donoghue said. “These are all the influences in my life that I’ve talked about, because you don’t know where help is going to come from.”
O’Donoghue explained his decision to run for public office by talking about his grandfather. Susumu Ocachi was the first Japanese-American citizen of Atlantic County, according to O’Donoghue, and was extremely patriotic, adopting his English name, George, from former President George Washington. O’Donoghue said his grandfather taught him to cherish American democracy.
“I think my grandfather’s influence was so powerful, even politically, because he was the true patriot of the family,” O’Donoghue said. “My grandfather was the patriot and the cheerleader for our democracy, because he knew the value in it, he saw the value in it.
“He used to tell me when I was little that I could be whatever I wanted to be and he meant it, but he said, ‘I see you as a servant for the people.’”
Asked how his experiences influenced his reaction to the recent national spike in anti-Asian violence, O’Donoghue told another story about his grandfather. He said he was walking home with Ocachi when a group of men accosted them, calling them racial slurs and spitting. Ocachi confronted them and shielded O’Donoghue from harm. Choking on his words, O’Donoghue called it “probably the most painful memory” that he has. He said his grandfather, reflecting on the anger and loss created by World War II, urged O’Donoghue to forgive the men who had harassed them.
The snow storm Monday is continuing to impact school schedules across South Jersey.
“I was so angry about that, because (Ocachi) was my hero,” O’Donoghue said. “And (my grandfather) said, ‘You have to forgive them.’”
Before O’Donoghue ran for public office, he had a long career in public service. He spent 41 years working as a police officer in Atlantic City and Hamilton Township, and as an Atlantic County sheriff’s officer. He currently works as a real estate investor, following the old advice of his grandfather to get involved in the real estate industry. He ran for sheriff in 2020 and was defeated by incumbent Eric Scheffler.
O’Donoghue said he also learned the importance of responsibility and community through his extraordinarily large family. He has 12 children, four stepchildren, 27 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He had his first child when he was 14.
“My oldest child literally grew up with me, we grew up together and you know we went through some very tough financial times, but it taught me to persevere, because I knew I had to do for them,” O’Donoghue said. “I wanted them to have a better life, a better existence, and to this day, I work every day, because I think someone has to lead by example.”
O’Donoghue said one of his priorities would be providing additional support to the police, firefighters, EMS, trash collectors and other public workers in the township. He said he was interested in expanding recreational sports opportunities and mental health services for children. U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, notably, issued a December report warning about the effects the COVID-19 pandemic and related school shutdowns have had on the mental health of American children and adolescents.
O’Donoghue wants to explore the possibility of obtaining grants for these causes, saying he would be reluctant to raise taxes on township residents.
AtlantiCare adjusts hours and operations in response to snow storm; Atlantic County govt. offices to open at 10 a.m.
AtlantiCare is further adjusting its hours and operations in response to Monday’s snow storm.
“We have to preserve our tax base,” O’Donoghue said. “I’m going to spend their money like I would spend my own.”
He said his priorities would center the needs of residents in Egg Harbor Township, providing the community support that he has received.
“My intention is to continue the great services we have and to continue in that direction, and with the public’s help we’ll improve them,” O’Donoghue said. “I’m really looking forward to this.”
The Egg Harbor Township reorganization meeting is 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at 3515 Bargaintown Road in the H. Robert Switzer Courtroom. U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, will administer the oaths of office for the newly appointed deputy mayor and mayor, according to the meeting agenda posted on the township website.
Contact Chris Doyle
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.