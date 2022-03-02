To save the Pinelands, NJ officials must burn them

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — New Jersey environmental officials and forest fire workers made for an Ash Wednesday that lived up to its name as they conducted prescribed burns to reduce the risk of future wildfires.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service, part of the state Department of Environmental Protection, conducted the burns in Bass River State Forest by cordoning off sections of the forest and igniting the dead leaves, twigs, needles and other dry underbrush that serve as fuel for dangerous wildfires.

Traces of smoke billowed over nearby roads as the burning continued and spanned to new parts of the forest.

DEP Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette, state Fire Warden Greg McLaughlin and Division of Parks and Forestry Director John Cecil attended the burning. They discussed how prescribed burning contributes to state forest-management efforts.

“The goal of our prescribed burning is to reduce the fuels that accumulate over a period of time that could contribute to a start and a spread of wildfire,” McLaughlin said.

Prescribed burnings are routine, albeit a crucial part of fire management used around the world. The technique is especially important in the Pinelands, an ecologically fragile 1.1-million acre nature reserve in the center of the most densely populated U.S. state.

Forest Fire Service Section Warden Trevor Raynor said the agencies tend to stage burns during the winter, when the weather is cooler, in preparation for the hotter seasons. According to a February DEP news release, fire season tends to begin in the spring around late March and lasts through early May, although rain and heat can shorten or lengthen this timespan.

LaTourette said the state had seen dry weather over the past few weeks, leaving it especially vulnerable to forest-fire hazards.

Most burnings the service stages, per a DEP news release, are done on state land, such as forests, parks and wildlife management areas. The Forest Fire Service will occasionally, however, assist with burning operations on municipal or county land, as well as property belonging to nonprofits and private landowners.

Locating the prescribed burnings at the ground level, meanwhile, helps nip potential fires in the bud before they can spread upward and become more dangerous crown fires.

Following the guidance of a 2016 analysis, the Forest Fire Service aims to burn 20,000 to 25,000 acres annually. The service adjusts, however, based on weather conditions such as temperature and precipitation. At times, conditions could change so drastically that workers will be made to change from prevention services to suppression. Officials underscore that prescribed burnings will not prevent all forest fires, but they will help reduce and slow the spread of flames, making them easier for firefighters to contain.

“We’re talking about the wise measures to reduce risk,” LaTourette said.

Prescribed burning is expanding to take on other forestry management roles in the Garden State. The Prescribed Burning Act took effect in 2018, authorizing the fire service to stage burnings for other purposes. In addition to wildfire reduction, the service can use burnings to slow the advance of invasive species and to manage grasslands for invasive bird species.

The primary purpose of the prescribed burnings, wildfire prevention, is growing increasingly important. Global warming, state officials say, is kindling more intense forest fires and sparking them more frequently. At the same time, state officials fear climate change is bringing heavier rainfall and stronger storms — meaning local governments and state agencies have to stay prepared to quickly meet an array of starkly different weather emergencies. LaTourette discussed how the state had to pivot from responding to the residual effects of Hurricane Ida in September to preparing for a simmering forest-fire season now.

“I think what can be underappreciated is this dual reality that climate is bringing upon us,” LaTourette said. “Whether we really recognize it or not, we’re going to see this shifting response demand upon public agencies like DEP and local governments.

“Both of those realities are happening at the same time, they’re overlapping, and they require a lot of us, a lot of government, a lot of our municipalities and a lot of our individual people."

LaTourette stressed that the vast majority of forest fires — well upward of 90%, according to DEP statistics — are caused by human activity. He said people interested in preventing forest fires should remain vigilant by, for example, not smoking in state parks or being sure to completely extinguish a campfire.

“We all own a part of the obligation,” LaTourette said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

