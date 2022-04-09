To honor Harriet Tubman and others, this 165-mile 'Walk to Freedom' traces South Jersey Underground Railroad routes

Front row from left: Hampton Taylor, president of the Harriet Tubman Museum; Cynthia Mullock, museum executive director; Deborah Price, walker and volunteer at the Underground Railroad Museum in Mount Holly; and Emily Dempsey, museum adviser and founder of the Center for Community Arts. Back row from left: Crystal Hines, Tubman museum ambassador; Ken Johnston, Walk to Freedom; Rebecca Perrone, Willingboro City Council member and a walker; and William Calvin, walker on the journey.
Valerie Russ, Philadelphia Inquirer
Deborah Price, left, and Ken Johnston prepare to leave the starting point in Cape May for a 165-mile walk to Burlington. They will walk on weekends for the next several weeks.
The wind was whipping and the sun was still bright when Ken Johnston and Deborah Price started a 165-mile "Walk to Freedom" from the beach at Cape May, at the Sunset Pavilion, on Saturday afternoon.
They are walking to Burlington in a "segment-walk" over the next several weekends and expect to finish by May 8.
"The goal is to resurrect the voices and memories of the people who history has forgotten, and to recognize the families that were separated and reunited by their love for each other and their quest for freedom," said Johnston, who lives in West Philadelphia, near Cobbs Creek.
Johnston, 60, has completed several long-distance walks over the past five years. His first walk in 2017 in Massachusetts, where he once lived, was for health and personal reasons.
In 2018, he completed a 400-mile solo trip from Selma, Alabama, to Memphis, Tennessee, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It was his first "Walk to Freedom" march.
CAPE MAY POINT — The Sisters of Saint Joseph have officially closed their century-old retrea…
And at Christmas 2019, he began a walk following Harriet Tubman's journey from Maryland to Philadelphia. Because of COVID-19, he did not complete his walk to Harlem in New York until 2021.
Johnston embarked on the latest walk to honor Tubman because this year marks the bicentennial anniversary of her birth in March 1822.
They will follow the general routes of people who were "freedom seekers," not "runaway slaves," as most historians have called those fleeing captivity.
But Johnston said he also wanted to call attention to the people whose names and stories are not remembered as much as Tubman's.
For instance, their walk will include stops by the Peter Mott House in Lawnside, Camden County, where Mott, a free Black American preacher, and his wife, Eliza, gave shelter to freedom seekers.
They also will stop by Jacob's Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Mount Laurel, Burlington County, and at the historic Timbuctoo Village, where free and formerly enslaved people formed a Black settlement in 1826.
CAPE MAY — An agreement has been reached between the city and its police union, officials sa…
"We do have evidence that she was working here in 1852 as a domestic worker and cook for families and hotels."
It was more likely that Tubman worked most closely with Philadelphia-based abolitionists, such as Stephen Smith, a wealthy lumber company owner who had a summer house in the beach town, across the street from the current Tubman museum at 632 Lafayette St.
Mullock said that although Tubman may not have crossed the bay — something some historians have not ruled out — it is more likely that Tubman and other abolitionists helped those who did land at Sunset Pavilion beach to make their way north through New Jersey and on to New York or Canada.
At the Tubman museum, Johnston and Price were joined by two other walkers, Rebecca Perrone, a Willingboro City Council member, and William Calvin, her fiancé.
They left the museum by 6 p.m. Saturday for the hard part of the 15-mile journey to Cape May Court House.
An Inquirer reporter found them along Route 9 heading north about 8 p.m. It was dark as traffic whizzed by.
WILDWOOD — Like thousands of other visitors to the Wildwoods Boardwalk on July 4, Gov. Phil …
Price, 65, who has worked as a bank examiner and regulator, volunteers at the Underground Railroad Museum.
Price was so intrigued as Johnston described his plans that he invited her to come along.
On Sunday morning, Price and Johnston started out from Cape May Court House with the sky overcast and a few sprinkles of rain. They were joined later by Perrone and Calvin, who caught up with them while they were stopping to talk to people along the way.
As they began walking Sunday, they decided to walk only eight miles to Dennisville, rather than the previously announced 15-mile destination to the Delmont section of Maurice River Township.
From the road, as they approached Route 47, Price said, "This walk is becoming very therapeutic for me. We are looking at the environment, looking at the greenery that's out here. The color of the muddy waters."
"It's been beautiful," she said. "People have been supporting us by flashing their lights, or stopping to talk with Ken."
They met one woman picking dandelions who talked with them about the walk.
For Price, the walk meant reflecting on how the past, the meaning of the walk to freedom by people who had been enslaved, has meaning for news of today.
"I found myself not only thinking about Harriet, but a lot of the folks who are on the same mission trying to get freedom today.
"I thought about the Ukrainian women, carrying their children and trying to escape the war, I thought about the people in Mexico, trying to cross the border, and the people in Haiti, all needing freedom. So many things cross your mind."
PHOTOS from the grand opening of the Harriet Tubman Museum in Cape May
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Front row from left: Hampton Taylor, president of the Harriet Tubman Museum; Cynthia Mullock, museum executive director; Deborah Price, walker and volunteer at the Underground Railroad Museum in Mount Holly; and Emily Dempsey, museum adviser and founder of the Center for Community Arts. Back row from left: Crystal Hines, Tubman museum ambassador; Ken Johnston, Walk to Freedom; Rebecca Perrone, Willingboro City Council member and a walker; and William Calvin, walker on the journey.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.