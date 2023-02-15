LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP — State Police are looking for a vehicle wanted in connection to a log-sawing machine and trailer that were stolen earlier this month.
The machine is an orange Wood-Mizer LT40 Super Hydraulic 34HP Band Saw Mill Trailer. It was stolen from Newport-Centre Grove Road in the township on Feb. 2, police said on Wednesday.
New Jersey State Police Troop “A” Port Norris Station is seeking the public's assistance in identifying suspected vehicle wanted in connection with the theft of a log sawing machine/trailer on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023 in Lawrence Township, Cumberland County, N.J. pic.twitter.com/YbAXFFzUvd— NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) February 15, 2023
The vehicle and trailer were seen turning eastbound onto Sherman Avenue off Carmel Road in Upper Deerfield Township. The trailer can be seen on video being pulled by a pickup truck, riding on one of its rims after police said a tire "failed."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police Port Norris Station at 856-785-0036 or email Jacob.Zeller@njsp.org. Anonymous tips are welcome.
