Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying human remains discovered in Galloway Township almost two years ago.
Authorities believe the remains, which were discovered June 7, 2021, are that of a man, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday in a news release.
The man is believed to have been between 40 and 60 years old, and information gathered suggests he was between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 11 inches tall.
His race remains unknown.
Jewelry was also found with the remains. The Prosecutor's Office released photos of the pieces Thursday, which appear to include a ring and studded earring.
The body also was found with several articles of clothing, including a pair of Levi's jeans and a Children's Place red/navy striped sweater. The body shows evidence the man had surgery on his right hand, which included a metallic plate.
The prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit and Galloway police investigating. Anyone with additional information can call the Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800 or visit acpo.org/tips. Tipsters also can contact Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234, 800-658-8477 (TIPS) or crimestoppersatlantic.com.
