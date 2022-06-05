Tiny house saved from the wrecking ball in Wildwood

WILDWOOD — A tiny A-frame house on the corner of Park Boulevard and Bennett Avenue has been saved from demolition, with a plan to move it to an Upper Township site in the coming week.

The red building was built with a kit purchased from a catalogue around 1960 and used primarily as a clubhouse for a number of groups. When the property at 207 Bennett Ave. sold last year, the new owner planned to demolish it.

The group Preserving the Wildwoods tried to find a new home for the structure and started a fundraising campaign to cover the cost to move it.

“It’s not a house that’s as old as some of the houses on the island. It’s not very big or fancy,” said Taylor Henry, the vice president of Preserving the Wildwoods.

But its tininess and quirkiness has made it well known.

“It just makes people happy,” she said. “Even little kids. They’ll call it the pizza house.”

Enthusiasts of A-frame style houses have traveled to the area to photograph it, she said, and it has been featured in magazine articles, websites and other publications.

The first A-frame vacation house in the United States was built in the 1930s, and in the economic boom after World War II, the design became popular for second homes and vacation spots, according to histories of the style.

The kits sold for about $900, or about $10,000 today.

The style is getting a comeback. Multiple businesses now offer new kit versions of the mid-century design.

They do not offer much headroom.

“They’re very tiny,” said Henry. “But I think that there’s a renewed interest in them because of the tiny house movement.”

In this case, a World War II veteran named Glenn Dye bought the kit and completed the house.

“He was kind of a cool guy,” Henry said.

Dye, who died in 2003, collected antique glass bottles, stamps and other items, and was an enthusiastic gardener. He never lived in the building, but instead used it as a clubhouse for various groups and organizations. At one time, it was the headquarters for a national organization of people who collected stamps that had not been canceled, meaning they had never been used to mail a letter.

When the two-bedroom property was advertised for sale, it was offered as a potential site for Airbnb or another vacation rental. But even in the advertisements, with the price set at $175,000, the house was described as being in need of repair, or as a development opportunity.

“It’s a shed. It’s not a home,” said Ed Bixby, who has agreed to move the building to his property in Upper Township. “It has no kitchen or a bathroom.”

He said he is interested in preservation of buildings and had a place to keep it on the property. The preservation group has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the relocation, but that shows about $1,000 raised with a goal of $18,000.

Bixby said he will fund the move himself, with some reimbursement from the group from the fundraiser.

Time was running out, he said, and this will save the building from the wrecking ball and keep it out of the landfill.

“The big thing now is to save it because if we don’t move it, it will be demoed,” Bixby said. “I’m not exactly sure what we will or won’t be doing with it.”

Possibilities include using it as a caretakers’ cottage at an Upper Township cemetery or putting it on a barge for use as a rental cottage, again through Airbnb.

Henry said crews from the construction company S.J. Hauck of Pleasantville were expected to begin preparing the house for the move Thursday. The move is expected to take place in the coming week.

The tiny house already has been in multiple vacation snapshots and innumerable Instagram feeds, as well as on the cover of an EP, Taylor said.

“It means a lot to people,” she said.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.