ATLANTIC CITY — At Boogie Nights on the weekend, Tina Notaro is a glitzy, gleaming, intergalactic space oddity named Sparkle who pumps up the crowd with a bubble gun in one hand and an oversized silver pinwheel in the other.

At community events, Notaro is a juggling “pink girl,” mystical mermaid or another clownish character who puts smiles on everyone’s faces with her upbeat, positive energy.

But whether it’s a family-friendly event or just for the sake of partying, Notaro is always looking for unconventional ways to spread joy and positivity throughout the community.

The 30-year-old Atlantic City resident is a professionally licensed clown, special events coordinator for the Chelsea Economic Development Corp. and a communications liaison for small businesses, organizations and local artists that need help promoting events.

“I would describe Tina as one of the most optimistic and creative people. Her mind is always coming up with new events, reasons to get people to congregate and ways to help the community,” said Marcos Morgan, 24, a local DJ who goes by “Big Body Kito,” who has partnered with Notaro’s Noetrope Network since 2021. “At the same time, Tina still holds this childlike excitement and awe for everything she does and creates.”

Noetrope is a collective of DJs, performance artists and other creatives Notaro has gathered to collaborate on events like the New Moon Night Market and Full Moon Beach Rave.

Smaller businesses and local artists who can’t show their work during normal business hours gather for the night market from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. once a month at the Anchor Rock Club in the Orange Loop district. The beach rave events happen once a month during the summer. Local flow artists — think light-up hula hoopers and fire breathers — and musicians perform while attendees enjoy a party on the beach.

“I always wanted to contribute to the community, and this felt like the most comfortable one to join,” said Notaro, who became a full-time resident in 2020. “It always felt a little more like home compared to other cities I’ve been to.”

In addition to being a professionally licensed clown, Notaro is an ordained wedding officiant and has worked on two local political campaigns, one for Pamela Thomas-Fields’ run against Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. in 2020, the other for Mico Lucide’s run for Atlantic County clerk in 2021.

Notaro doesn’t wear the typical white clown makeup because she hasn’t yet found her “face,” which is different for each licensed clown. Clowns that want to trademark their faces paint their signature look on an egg, then send it to the Clowns International Egg Registry, which has been around since 1947. Registering a clown egg face costs about $80.

But she does do different circus acts besides juggling, like comedy, hula hooping, giant bubble blowing and dancing.

“Tina is a gem and cornerstone in the Atlantic City community and a force to be reckoned with creatively,” said Morgan. “Anyone who has met Tina knows she would give you her last bite of food, shirt off her back, a room in her house or literally anything she could do for someone in need, and the world needs more people like that. “

Notaro quit her job as a communications manager for the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities in April 2022 to focus on doing what she loves.

Although it was a good experience for a 2019 Stockton University alumna with a fresh bachelor’s degree in environmental science, she knew she didn’t want to continue working for the state, or government.

“I was thrilled that she quit her day job to focus on organizing events in Atlantic City,” said Elizabeth Terenik, president of the Chelsea Economic Development Corp. “She is the perfect mix of smarts, businesswoman and community activist. “

After working various roles for the EDC, Terenik hired Notaro for her event-planning skills.

Notaro worked with the corporation’s outreach team to communicate with residents for the Global Grooves event at the North2Shore Festival in June. The event drew about 600 people.

“Events are a very effective method of economic development, helping small businesses to sell their products and attracting people to the city. Events also improve the quality of life for residents. Tina totally gets this,” Terenik said.

Notaro said she always liked throwing parties, making guest lists and invitations since the time she attended Egg Harbor Township High School. She was active in theater, media and created a film festival for the school. She was also voted class clown .

“Sometimes you don’t realize your strengths because they come naturally,” Notaro said.

When she went to Stockton in 2017, she started a juggling club and ended up dating a juggler who taught her different performing arts and how to book her own gigs.

Her first booking as a clown was a fundraiser for the Atlantic City Arts Foundation in 2018. After that, she was booked at the former Bourre restaurant on New York Avenue and other local events.

With enough consistent work to sustain her, she quit her state job and focused on doing what she loves most, which is making Atlantic City “a little better than how she found it.”

To do this, she founded the Noetrope Network in 2021.

The creative network allowed her to connect with city artists, entrepreneurs and open-minded people to host different niche experiences, like the beach rave, night market and “Fatal Flaws Singles Mixer” at Tony’s Baltimore Grill.

“These events change lives, from giving people a safe, inclusive place to party and be themselves, to providing stages for up-and-coming DJs,” Morgan said. “Having a biweekly chance to practice our craft in front of hundreds of people who appreciate and support what we do works wonders for a creative, especially when we usually need to water down our passions/sound to secure corporate and wedding (bill paying) gigs.”

Notaro also hosts solo events, like her late-night sidewalk karaoke, where she randomly sets up a speaker and microphone outside a business (with their approval) at midnight and lets people sing their hearts out on the street. Or her Left-Handed Club’s annual get-together on National Left-Handed Day, which is Aug. 13.

She cites as mentors Greg Mungan, the production director for the Anchor Rock Club, who hosts diverse and inclusive events; Jon Henderson, the founder of Good Time Tricycle Productions, who produces specialty niche events in the city, and Terenik, for her leadership skills.

Although, Terenik said, “I would say we mentor each other.”

For now, Notaro’s goal is to keep giving back to the community by being a clown and producing unique events, as well as growing the Noetrope Network of artists who work together to uplift each other both spiritually and financially.

“Tina is bringing a new light to Atlantic City, a place I never would’ve expected myself to spend so much time in, and the city needs it,” Morgan said.