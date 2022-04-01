Time to recruit 20-somethings, says new Atlantic County GOP Chair Purdy

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Former Mayor Don Purdy knows what it’s like to run for office and govern his hometown, and now he’s set to use that knowledge to support other candidates as chairman of the Atlantic County Republicans.

Purdy, 49, who calls himself a moderate, was elected last week to fill out the unexpired term of Atlantic County GOP Chairman Keith Davis, of Linwood.

His main job is developing new candidates, troubleshooting political issues as they arise and representing the party, he said.

He also will be there to support his lifelong friend, state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic. The two have known each other since they were 5 and 6 years old, he said.

“The senator needs somebody who is a close confidante and friend (as chair),” Purdy said.

Davis, who had served as county chairman for 16 years, stepped down about three months early of his latest term to take a new role developing a South Jersey political action committee.

“I just had breakfast with him this morning,” Purdy said Friday of Davis. “I can call him anytime.”

The chairman is an unpaid but powerful position.

“They are part of a throwback. New Jersey politics is still ruled by party bosses,” said John Froonjian, executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University. "Part of what they do is set the tone and strategy for winning elections in that county."

There is a tradition and culture of New Jersey as a hard-charging, tough political state, Froonjian said, and county chairs are rooted in that system.

They also have an advantage in fundraising, Froonjian said.

Contributions to a candidate for state Senate are limited to $2,600, Froonjian said. But supporters can give a county committee PAC or leadership PAC up to $37,000.

"County chairmen are really able to exert influence because of the power of the purse," Froonjian said.

County chairmen and the county committees they run also determine who gets on the "county line," or listed as the candidate favored by the party under other favored candidates in primaries.

In the 2020 primary, for example, Democratic county line candidates were listed under Joe Biden, and Republican county line candidates were listed under President Donald Trump.

Purdy said one of his main goals is to bring more young people into active participation in the party.

In school and college, young people are molded to be liberals, Purdy said, but once they are out and living on their own their concerns and political stances can change.

“When they are age 25 and not living with mom and dad anymore, they are out buying gas and interest rates are up, there are no cars on the lots to buy, it hits the average person,” Purdy said. “This is the time to grab these people. That’s the group you need.”

Purdy appointed twenty-something Absecon Councilman Nick LaRotonda to be his executive director, saying it's important to develop the next generation of the GOP.

LaRotonda is a professional firefighter and pilot, he said.

New Jersey is now a mostly Democratic state, and Democrats outnumber Republicans in Atlantic County as well. But Purdy said the party has been effective in getting elected to local office here in spite of the numbers disadvantage.

"We're not talking about abortions or gun rights, it's all about public safety and taxes," Purdy said of local politics.

And as he sees it, that favors the GOP, which holds seven of nine county commissioner seats, as well as the county executive and clerk.

Republicans also dominate in elected office in most local governments in Atlantic County, including the big three townships of Egg Harbor, Galloway and Hamilton.

By leaning too far left, "the Democrats have hurt themselves (in South Jersey)," Purdy said. It resulted in U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew changing parties in 2019, after being threatened with lack of support if he didn't vote to impeach Trump.

Van Drew didn't vote as the Democrats required but instead became a Republican, costing the Democrats a seat in Congress.

In the 2021 general election, Republicans swept state Assembly and Senate races in five South Jersey districts, including those representing parts of Atlantic County.

One of the most difficult jobs Purdy will have is finding a candidate to run for the job held by longtime Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson once he decides to retire, he said.

"We're hoping he stays in as long as he wants," Purdy said.

Purdy called Levinson "almost like a unicorn," an unusual talent that will be very difficult to replace.

Levinson is expected to run for reelection to another four-year term in 2023.

Purdy and his wife, Michelle, have four adult children. He started out with a towing company and now also owns a collision repair shop and 17-bay service shop in Galloway along with Purdy's Galloway Grill and a construction company.

He supported many of Trump’s policies but saw Trump's weaknesses, Purdy said.

“He had some right ideas, but he could not communicate them ... without people being offended," Purdy said. "I'm a (Florida Gov. Ron) DeSantis guy. He picked up a lot of traits from Trump without the message delivery problems."

Purdy did help organize a fundraising speech by Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. in 2019, however, at the Smithville In. It raised more than $200,000 for the Egg Harbor Township-based 501c4 nonprofit Citizens for Responsible Development.

While he was ready to campaign to win the chairmanship through an election in June, Purdy said he is thankful Davis decided to do something different.

“Nobody wants to leave anything, especially when it’s in good shape,” Purdy said. “We were going to Republican clubs together (starting the campaign). I would be there thanking him for the great stuff he does and everybody would be clapping.”

Then Davis called him, Purdy said, to say he was resigning and his last day would be March 25.

“In the time since he’s been educating me,” Purdy said.

It’s a much better way to transfer power than a hard-fought campaign.

“If I had won, a lot of his supporters would have been upset, and if he had won, my supporters would have been upset,” Purdy said. “The last thing we want to do is burn the house down.”

