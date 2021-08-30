 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tilton Inn reserves table for 13 US Service members who died in Afghan suicide bombing
0 comments
top story

Tilton Inn reserves table for 13 US Service members who died in Afghan suicide bombing

{{featured_button_text}}
Corner Table review: Tilton Inn serves up great wings, grown-up portions (

Tilton Inn in Egg Harbor Township 

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Tilton Inn Bar and Grill has reserved a table for the 13 U.S. service members who died in the suicide bombing in Afghanistan on Thursday.   

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The table features 13 beers and a bouquet of roses as well as a note, "Thank you for Your Service." 

The restaurant posted a photo of the table on its Facebook page on Sunday. Several commenters said it's an "awesome tribute." 

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Economic damage from Ida not as bad as feared

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News