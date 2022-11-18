 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

TidalWave Music Festival returning to Atlantic City in 2023

081422-pac-nws-tidalwave

Erin Kinsey performs in the Nashville tent during this year's TidalWave Music Festival in Atlantic City.

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

The Atlantic City beach fills with country bands and fans for the inaugural TidalWave Music Festival. Video by Matthew Strabuk, for The Press.

ATLANTIC CITY — The TidalWave country music festival is set to return to the resort next summer.

Festival organizers said Friday the 2023 edition will be held Aug. 11 to 13 on the city's beaches.

Lineups have yet to be announced.

The festival returns after drawing tens of thousands of country fans to the beach this summer, where they were entertained by headliners Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Dierks Bentley.

Tickets for next year's show are expected to go on sale next month.

