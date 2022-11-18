TidalWave Music Festival returning to Atlantic City in 2023

The Atlantic City beach fills with country bands and fans for the inaugural TidalWave Music Festival. Video by Matthew Strabuk, for The Press.
ATLANTIC CITY — The TidalWave country music festival is set to return to the resort next summer. Festival organizers said Friday the 2023 edition will be held Aug. 11 to 13 on the city's beaches. Lineups have yet to be announced. The festival returns after drawing tens of thousands of country fans to the beach this summer, where they were entertained by headliners Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Dierks Bentley. Tickets for next year's show are expected to go on sale next month.
Erin Kinsey performs in the Nashville tent during this year's TidalWave Music Festival in Atlantic City.
Nashville singer Landon Parker speaks about his experiences starting out in the music industry and what is coming next for him.
Scenes from the Tidal Wave Music Festival on Saturday by the Playground Pier in Atlantic City. Nashville singer Landon Parker speaks about his experiences starting out in the music industry and what is coming next for him.
Scenes from the Tidal Wave Music Festival on Saturday by the Playground Pier in Atlantic City. Nashville singer Landon Parker speaks about his experiences starting out in the music industry and what is coming next for him.
Alexis Borbor and Vicki Long, of Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, were excited to experience their second day of the festival.
Tamara Baer and her daughter Rylie, 17, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, look for the perfect fit at a cowboy hat merch tent.
Scenes from the Tidal Wave Music Festival on Saturday by the Playground Pier in Atlantic City. Keith Baker of Wilmington DE tries out a swimming with the sharks themed VR experience.
Scenes from the Tidal Wave Music Festival on Saturday by the Playground Pier in Atlantic City. Jen Walsh takes a look at her freshly painted design art on her arm.
Scenes from the Tidal Wave Music Festival on Saturday by the Playground Pier in Atlantic City. (l-r) Sisters Beverly Weaver and Deborah Blosnich, from Harrisburg, loved the ocean access while they listened to the live music.
Scenes from the Tidal Wave Music Festival on Saturday by the Playground Pier in Atlantic City. Erin Kinsey performing in the Nashville tent.
Scenes from the Tidal Wave Music Festival on Saturday by the Playground Pier in Atlantic City. Lindsey Eel and her band performing on the main stage.
Lindsey Eel and her band perform on the main stage Saturday during the TidalWave Music Festival on the Atlantic City beach.
Scenes from the Tidal Wave Music Festival on Saturday by the Playground Pier in Atlantic City. Lindsey Eel and her band performing on the main stage.
Riley Green performs Friday during the inaugural TidalWave Music Festival on the Atlantic City beach.
