TidalWave Music Festival promoting marine preservation through nonprofit

ATLANTIC CITY — Given that the TidalWave Music Festival will be entertaining thousands of country music fans on the beach this summer, the festival's leaders are helping promote ways to preserve the ocean.

The music festival, which will be bringing some of country's most-prolific acts to the Atlantic City Beach in August, is partnering with Rock The Ocean, a nonprofit dedicated to oceanic conservation.

TidalWave's organizers say their partnership will spotlight conversation efforts and environmental issues affecting America's water bodies, like the Atlantic Ocean.

The nonprofit has raised millions of dollars for its cause, some of which is credited to the Tortuga Music Festival, held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, which it sponsors, TidalWave's leaders said Wednesday.

Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Dierks Bently are headlining the first-year country music festival, with singers like Lauren Alaina and Mitchell Tenpenny joining them.

Throughout the three-day festival Aug. 12-14, Rock The Ocean will host a group of local, regional and national nonprofits to the festival's onsite conservation village, educating fans on problems facing marine life and their habitats, TidalWave's leaders said.

To further promote a healthy ocean, the festival is taking a non-plastic straw effort and is encouraging fans to bring reusable straws with them while they enjoy the series of shows, TidalWave's leaders said.

Nonprofits interested in joining the village's roster can email info@TidalWaveFest.com.

