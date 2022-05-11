 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TidalWave Music Festival promoting marine conservation through nonprofit

081421-pac-nws-phish

Phish performs on the Atlantic City beach in August 2021.

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

ATLANTIC CITY — Given that the TidalWave Music Festival will be entertaining thousands of country music fans on the beach this summer, the festival's leaders are helping promote ways to preserve the ocean.

The festival, which will be bringing some of country's most prolific acts to the city in August, is partnering with Rock the Ocean, a nonprofit dedicated to oceanic conservation.

TidalWave's organizers say their partnership will spotlight conversation efforts and environmental issues affecting bodies of water like the Atlantic Ocean.

The nonprofit has raised millions of dollars for its cause, some of which is credited to the Tortuga Music Festival, held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, which it sponsors, TidalWave organizers said Wednesday in a news release.

Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Dierks Bently are scheduled to headline the first-year country music festival, with singers like Lauren Alaina and Mitchell Tenpenny joining them. 

Throughout the three-day festival Aug. 12-14, Rock the Ocean will host a group of local, regional and national nonprofits in the festival's conservation village, educating fans on problems facing marine life and their habitats, TidalWave organizers said.

To further promote a healthy ocean, festival organizers are encouraging fans to bring reusable straws with them.

Nonprofits interested in joining the village's roster can email info@tidalwavefest.com.

