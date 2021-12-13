TidalWave Music Festival passes now on sale

ATLANTIC CITY — Tickets for the city's return of beach concerts are on sale now.
The TidalWave Music Festival, headlined by Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Dierks Bently, will be held on the beach Aug. 12-14. Three-day passes for the festival range from $249 to $749, according to the festival's website.
Concertgoers can also place a $43 down payment for passes, according to the festival's Facebook page.
The three stars are scheduled to be joined by several other country artists, including Lauren Alaina and Mitchell Tenpenny.
Bryan intended to perform on the city's beach last year, but the show was canceled due to COVID-19.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.