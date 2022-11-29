TidalWave Music Festival headliners announced for 2023 in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Country music stars Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn are set to headline the TidalWave Music Festival when it returns to the city next summer.
Jo Dee Messina, Mitchell Tenpenny, Lindsay El, Cole Swindel, Dylan Scott and Dustin Lynch are some of the singers set to accompany the trio headlining the show, Live Nation said on Tuesday.
The music festival will return to the resort Aug. 11-13.
More details about the festival should be announced this week, its website said on Monday evening.
Rhett and Aldean are both two of country music's biggest names from the last decade.
Brooks & Dunn remained popular during the 1990s as one of the genre's biggest acts.
