TidalWave Music Festival headliners announced for 2023 in Atlantic City

2019: Thomas Rhett

The son of famous singer-songwriter Rhett Akins, Rhett first topped the Billboard 200 chart with his 2017 album “Life Changes.” After a period of intensely personal, family-focused songwriting during the COVID-19 pandemic, he has already dropped one album in 2022 (“Where We Started”) and plans to release another one later in the year

 

 Kevin Winter // Getty Images

The Atlantic City beach fills with country bands and fans for the inaugural TidalWave Music Festival. Video by Matthew Strabuk, for The Press.

ATLANTIC CITY — Country music stars Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn are set to headline the TidalWave Music Festival when it returns to the city next summer.

Jo Dee Messina, Mitchell Tenpenny, Lindsay El, Cole Swindel, Dylan Scott and Dustin Lynch are some of the singers set to accompany the trio headlining the show, Live Nation said on Tuesday.

The music festival will return to the resort Aug. 11-13.

More details about the festival should be announced this week, its website said on Monday evening.

Rhett and Aldean are both two of country music's biggest names from the last decade.

Brooks & Dunn remained popular during the 1990s as one of the genre's biggest acts.

