ATLANTIC CITY — Country music veterans Brooks & Dunn and Jo Dee Messina will take the stage of the TidalWave Music Festival this weekend on the city’s beach, but newer artists will fill up most of the performance slots.

The lineup is full of recording artists who have made their name in the country field during the past 10 years, such as singer-songwriter Jelly Roll and singer-songwriter-guitarist Lindsay Ell.

Ell, 34, has been playing shows since she was 10 years old.

“At 15 years old, I was a pretty independent woman,” Ell said during a phone interview from Los Angeles. “I was flying to shows by myself.”

During the earlier part of Ell’s musical career, she was known as much for her blues and slide guitar playing as anything else and toured in 2008 with blues guitarist Buddy Guy.

Ell grew up listening to 1990s country artists such as the Dixie Chicks and Terri Clark. She returned to her country roots when she moved from her native Calgary, Alberta, Canada, to Nashville, Tennessee, and signed a deal with Stoney Creek Records, a U.S.-based record label.

“I felt so accepted,” Ell said about being a transplant Canadian in Nashville. “Everybody was so friendly ... the Southern hospitality thing.”

Earlier this year, Ell departed the BBR Music Group and Stoney Creek Records, where she had a top-20 U.S. country airplay single with the song “Criminal” in 2017.

TidalWave Music Festival brings monsoon of country music to A.C. beach this weekend The summer beach concert series keeps heating up in Atlantic City. Still reeling from the success of the incredible triple header of Phish shows that took place last weekend, the town has barely had time to catch its breath before preparing for the TidalWave Music Festival, which heads to the beach in Atlantic city Friday through Sunday, Aug. 12 to 14.

After cutting ties with the label, Ell released the single “Sweet Spot” through Warner Music Canada, which came in handy because she was the opening act on this year’s Shania Twain tour. She doesn’t know if she wants her next full-length studio album to be on an independent label or a major label release.

“There are no rules. ... It’s what makes sense. I’m open to all scenarios,” Ell said. “I have to analyze both sides.”

Last year, Ell hosted the second season of “Canada’s Got Talent.” She would like to do it again.

“There is definitely going to be third season with a $1 million prize,” Ell said. “I’m keeping my fingers crossed. We are in talks. I’m smiling.”

Country music singer-songwriter Jelly Roll has an even bigger reason to be happy than Ell.

The first week of this month saw Roll, 38, of Antioch, Tennessee, have the top country airplay chart song with “Need a Favor,” which ended a three-month lock on the top spot by Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen. “Need a Favor” was also No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart.

“ Growing up in Nashville, this is music you’ve always listened to and been around, and being a part of that community of incredible talent is still something I wake up thankful for daily,” Roll said.

Roll has come a long way since he was arrested at age 23 for drug dealing and was incarcerated, Billboard.com said.

Barefoot Country Music Fest returns to Wildwood beach For live country music in New Jersey, The Barefoot Country Music Festival is about as big as it gets.

On May 22, 2008, Roll was informed by a guard that his first child, a girl named Bailee, was born while he was behind bars.

“Moments after I was told my daughter was born, I stopped him to ask if he knew her name, and his response was ‘Hell if I know.’ It just became immediately crystal clear to me that I had to find a way to be there for that little girl and had to find a way to be able to support myself and her and be a part of her life in some capacity,” Roll said in an email interview.

From 2010 to 2015, Roll lived in a van, he said in a previous interview. During this time, he was known more for hip-hop.

“I spent more time in a van touring nonstop than I ever did living in a home or bed, and I typically spent nights out of the van crashing on someone’s couch finding my way to the next stop. It was nonstop touring for years, and we are getting back after it again now — but we have a much better bus situation going on now,” Roll said.

Less than two years after Roll made his Grand Ole Opry debut, he released his first country music album, “Whitsitt Chapel,” in June with songs co-written by current country stars such as Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde and Brantley Gilbert.

“Whitsitt Chapel” reached No. 2 on Billboard’s U.S. Top Country Albums chart.

In December, Roll sold out Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in his native state of Tennessee. “Whitsitt Chapel” was not released yet.

“It was a really meaningful moment for my brothers, wife, daughter and cousins and close friends. We lost my dad a few years ago, and so he wasn’t there, but to be able to perform at a place that he and I used to go when I was a kid and that we actually watched be built from the ground up, that’s hard to put into words,” Roll said.

GALLERY: 2022 TidalWave Music Festival in Atlantic City