ATLANTIC CITY — Tina Esposito and her sister Sally Ferretti made friends at the TidalWave Music Festival in 2022.

A couple days before this weekend’s return to the Jersey Shore, they wondered if they would see those same friends again.

So when they had their photo taken and posted to Instagram, they were surprised when just minutes after the photo went up that Steve Houser, his 17-year-old daughter, Marlo, and her friend Marianthi Saxinger, 17, found the sisters on the beach.

“Ten minutes later, they come walking toward us and are like, ‘You’re here!’” said Esposito, 57, of Newburgh, New York.

Making those lifetime friends is what going to a music festival is all about, the five agreed Saturday afternoon, the second day of TidalWave.

Concert officials did not have any attendance numbers available by Sunday afternoon.

Two stages were set up along the beach. Shortly past the general admission entrance at Kentucky Avenue was the Next From Nashville stage. The main stage was backed up against the north side of the pier.

A VIP section was set up toward the front right of the stage, but there was plenty of room on the beach for concert-goers to mill around and enjoy the atmosphere.

In the back was a vendor village featuring liquor and beer companies such as Bud Light, Skyy Vodka and Woodchuck Hard Cider. They had games from giant Jenga to cornhole to ring toss, plus several photo opportunities for fans.

This was the second year TidalWave was held in Atlantic City. This year’s three-day festival featured headliners Thomas Rhett (Friday), Jason Aldean (Saturday) and Brooks & Dunn (Sunday).

Dee Jay Silver was scheduled to kick off the festivities all three days on the main stage. Along with him, each day featured a number of acts between the two stages — eight on Friday, 12 on Saturday and 11 on Sunday.

Some of the other top names to play the main stage this weekend included Cole Swindell, Mitchell Tenpenny, Dustin Lynch, Lindsay Ell, Randy Houser ad Jelly Roll. The Nashville stage included some rising stars fans were excited to learn more about, like Dylan Marlowe and Megan Moroney.

It appeared to be all fun and and no fuss this weekend. As of 2:30 p.m. Sunday, “there have been no issues,” said city police public information officer Lt. Kevin Fair.

Many people found spots along the surf, enjoying a beach day while listening to music. Many put their bathing suits to good use and jumped into the ocean. Atlantic City Beach Patrol lifeguards were on duty inside the venue.

Stephanie Masciolli, of Egg Harbor Township, and Ryan Yost, of Medford, Burlington County, found a spot by the water as they waited for Saturday’s shows to start. The 22-year-old Holy Spirit High School graduates were attending the whole weekend and most excited to see Aldean.

“This is our first (beach concert), and it’s amazing,” Yost said. “We got here a little bit later (Friday). We kind of stood up by the stage area, so that was a cool experience.”

Masciolli has beach concert experience in A.C., having seen Pink and Maroon 5 in the past.

“It’s awesome. You can’t beat it,” she said of having concerts on the beach.

It wasn’t difficult to find more people treating the festival like a beach day. Some people were reading books in the sand, others were sun bathing.

James Farrell had his notebook with him to work on his fantasy football mock drafts just weeks before the start of the NFL season. Sporting a New York Giants hat, Farrell, 24, was there with his girlfriend, Brooke Baade, 25, both of Long Island, New York.

“It’s nice. I wish there was another entrance though. The one entrance is a hike,” Baade said Saturday, referring to the fact Kentucky Avenue is little over a half-mile walk from the box office at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. She was grateful the weather was as nice as it was over the weekend, so it didn’t make the trek as daunting, she said.

The couple did plan to take advantage of the festival’s re-entry policy. They planned to leave during the early part of the festival, freshen up at their Airbnb and grab dinner before returning to see Aldean on Saturday night.

Jay and Joy Lewis, of Lewes, Delaware, loved attending a music festival on the beach. They said they will get their tickets for the festival if it returns in 2024.

“There is no other (event where you) look out at the ocean and you can watch and listen to country music,” said Joy Lewis, 50.

The Lewises wished that chair access, which was cut off a considerable distance from the main stage, was allowed to be closer to the action.

“There’s plenty of room. That’s my only thing,” Joy said. “It’s nice to be able to just chill rather than stand the whole time or sit on a towel.”

While the festival atmosphere was a reason for old friends to get reacquainted, it was also an opportunity for another couple to make memories.

Frank Cairns, 34, and Sara Kingsberry, 32, both of Philadelphia, are experienced festival-goers, having gone to TidalWave last summer. This year, they brought their friends Mike Didonato and Anthony Miles, also from Philly, to both the Barefoot Country Music Festival in Wildwood and to TidalWave.

At Barefoot, Cairns proposed to Kingsberry during HARDY’s set. Kingsberry proudly showed off her ring while lounging in her PuffPack inflatable lounger alongside Cairns.

“(Friday) we came around 4 o’clock and just did the show,” Kingsberry said. “So (Saturday) and (Sunday) will be an all-day beach day and then the show.”

The group was looking forward to Aldean on Saturday and Jelly Roll on Sunday. They were also impressed with Rhett’s live show Friday, hearing more of Corey Kent on Saturday and looking forward to learning more about Marlowe and Maroney on Sunday.

“Sun, sand and country music. You can’t get any better than that,” Kingsberry said.

