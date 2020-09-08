Tickets go on sale Tuesday for the Kiss “End of the Road Tour” show next year.
The show, slated for 8 p.m. Aug. 21, will be at at Etess Arena inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release.
Tickets are available at www.HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com, www.Ticketmaster.com and 800-745-3000.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.