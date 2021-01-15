Thursday marked 400 days since southeastern New Jersey had snow on the ground

Adding insult to injury for snow lovers, Atlantic City International Airport is in third place for the longest stretch without snow covering the ground.

The 400 day streak, through Jan. 14, began on Dec. 12, 2019. While snow flurries have fallen on a few occasions, most recently Christmas Day and Dec. 9, none of it was enough to measurably cover the ground when observations were taken at the Egg Harbor Township airport. Note that this streak takes into account unmeasurable amounts, or traces, of snow on the ground.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The longer streaks were from Feb. 16, 1994 to Dec. 6, 1995, a 659 day streak, and from Feb. 25, 1972 to Feb. 8, 1974, 715 days. Both times featured measurable snowfall. However, it did melt before the weather observer for the airport took the observations, standard practice in the meteorological community.

On average, Atlantic City International Airport averages 16.5 inches of snow a year.

LISTEN: Top 10 Weather Events of 2020 10 - 2020 likely ends up the fifth wettest on record 9 - A 'gravity wave' rolls through South Jersey, damaging property 8 - Tropical Storm Fay makes landfall in South Jersey on July 10 7 - Western wildfire smoke hazes out the sky in September 6 - A.C. International Airport busts record for most rain in one September day +2 WEATHER: Multiple September, daily rainfall records get crushed Thursday Hours of pounding rain during the early morning and night Thursday dropped inches of rain ac… 5 - Largest hailstone in twelve years falls in Cape May County 4 - June 3 had it all, with a derecho, record heat and more severe weather 3 - Tropical Storm Isaias brings two tornadoes, worst power outages since Sandy 2 - 2020 sizzles as the warmest year on record, again Support South Jersey journalism at The Press of Atlantic City 1 - South Jersey has the least snowiest year, winter, March on record What top ten weather event do you remember the most? You voted: How wet this year was (10) April 13th's severe weather, "gravity wave" (9) Tropical Storm Fay (8) The hazy sky from the Western wildfires (7) The record setting September rain (6) The largest hailstone in 12 years in Cape May County (5) June 4th's derecho, record heat and then more severe weather (4) Tropical Storm Isaias (3) How sweltering and warm it was this year (2) The least snowiest year, winter, on record (1) Vote View Results Back Joe's 7-Day Forecast

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.