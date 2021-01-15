 Skip to main content
Thursday marked 400 days since southeastern New Jersey had snow on the ground

Almost all the snow melted on the Atlantic City Boardwalk in 48 degree weather Jan. 11, 2017.

Adding insult to injury for snow lovers, Atlantic City International Airport is in third place for the longest stretch without snow covering the ground. 

The 400 day streak, through Jan. 14, began on Dec. 12, 2019. While snow flurries have fallen on a few occasions, most recently Christmas Day and Dec. 9, none of it was enough to measurably cover the ground when observations were taken at the Egg Harbor Township airport. Note that this streak takes into account unmeasurable amounts, or traces, of snow on the ground. 

Days with no snow on the ground

The longest stretches with no snow covering the ground at Atlantic City International Airport.  

The longer streaks were from Feb. 16, 1994 to Dec. 6, 1995, a 659 day streak, and from Feb. 25, 1972 to Feb. 8, 1974, 715 days. Both times featured measurable snowfall. However, it did melt before the weather observer for the airport took the observations, standard practice in the meteorological community. 

On average, Atlantic City International Airport averages 16.5 inches of snow a year. 

