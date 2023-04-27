OCEAN CITY — A lot needed to go right to keep The Flanders Hotel standing and in operation for a century.

The landmark hotel on 11th Street remained through fire, floods and storms, as well as the Great Depression, multiple other economic downturns, and 100 years’ worth of changes to how people vacation.

The hotel is now on stable ground, according to Peter Voudouris, the director of hotel and banquet operations at The Flanders. He is also the president of the condominium board. He’s looking at a strong summer for 2023, and the hotel hosts hundreds of weddings, proms and other special events a year.

The luxurious penthouse suites, which rent for $1,200 to $1,600 a night, are already booked solid for the season.

This fall, the hotel plans to celebrate a century of The Flanders. But the hotel’s survival was far from certain. It closed its doors in 1995, and sections were sold off in a series of foreclosures in the early 2000s. Furnishings were sold at auction, and different entities owned sections of the property.

“We had to buy back our front desk. We had to buy back our elevators. We had to buy back our boiler room,” Voudouris said. “It’s been a challenge putting this hotel back together.”

Condo ownership

Some of the sections were sold as part of foreclosures. The hotel has come close to shutting for good more than once. Several sections of the hotel were sold or foreclosed under the ownership of Jim Dwyer, a major figure in the history of The Flanders.

Dwyer purchased the hotel in 1996, putting more than $12 million into revamping the building, bulldozing rooms one floor at a time and creating 95 condominiums where there had been 242 hotel rooms. He later oversaw the construction of new penthouses on the south tower of the building.

He continued to expand his empire, buying properties in Ocean City and beyond, but things began to unravel. In 2004, when future governor and presidential candidate Chris Christie was the U.S. attorney for New Jersey, he charged Dwyer with multiple counts of fraud relating to more than $36 million in loans, including some financing used for Flanders renovations.

This was not the first time the hotel was in trouble. For decades, banker and lawyer Elwood Kirkman owned The Flanders, living in a penthouse on the north side of the building. According to the posted history of the hotel, Kirkman purchased The Flanders after it was devastated by the Depression, reportedly for dimes to the dollar. Kirkman, who had also served as chairman of the Atlantic City Expressway Authority, had legal problems of his own, including a 1985 fraud conviction.

He kept The Flanders running, but when he died in 1993 at the age of 89, the hotel was swimming in debt, seen as hopelessly out of date. His daughter, Carol Parks, put the property up for sale and later closed its doors, according to a history of the hotel prepared by Voudouris.

There was a proposal to transform the former jewel of the Boardwalk into an assisted living center, one opposed by city officials, before Dwyer entered the picture.

“He did a lot of good things for this hotel during some very difficult times,” Voudouris said of Dwyer. He said he and his wife, Arlene, got involved with The Flanders when they purchased two units at the recommendation of a close friend. He said he did not do enough research, something he realized when he attended his first meeting of the owners.

“Let’s say it was ugly. People pushing people. Screaming. Yelling,” he said. “My wife says, ‘I’ve got bad news for you. You’re going to have to get involved.'”

Voudouris has been president of the condominium association since 2005. A more unified board of directors removed the former management company and began working to finance more renovations, through loans and assessments on the owners.

“I run the hotel under the direction of the board,” Voudouris said.

The plan was to return The Flanders to its spot as the most luxurious place to stay in Ocean City, a goal Voudouris believes has been met.

Individual owners

Under the current form of ownership, the property is owned by more than 100 different people, under an increasingly common approach described as a condotel. The owners association has formed a corporation, which now owns the common areas, including the spacious ballroom and kitchen, and the on-site restaurant.

Voudouris said one area not under the corporation’s control are the retail shops on the ocean side of the property, which he and his wife own.

The rooms are owned separately. Owners can use their property for vacations but are not permitted to live there, both by hotel policy and Ocean City’s zoning rules. Those who rent their rooms, as most do, must use the hotel’s rental system and must maintain the rooms to a common standard.

Once an unusual system, the condotel is now common in Ocean City and other resort communities. In most cases, the hotel guests do not even know their room is owned by a different person than the room next door.

Single bedroom units sell for $300,000, larger units go for up to $450,000 and the penthouses go for more than $1 million. On a recent tour of the property, the size and expense of the rooms built up to the 10th floor penthouse on the south tower, two stories with multiple bedrooms, a high-end kitchen, gas fireplace and sweeping views of the Boardwalk and ocean.

That rents for about $1,600 a night, and is already booked for the season.

About that ghost

Voudouris is happy to talk about the troubled finances in the property’s history, about the Prohibition-era speakeasy in the underground section known as the catacombs, where he believes New York and Atlantic City mob bosses met in the 1930s, and about the struggles with returning the hotel to a profitable business model.

But he does not want to talk about Emily.

Unfortunately for him, almost everybody else does. He said he has had offers from bloggers, film production companies and others to search for Emily, the alleged ghost that haunts the second floor, perceived through an occasional hint of a young girl’s song or glimpse of a bare foot and white gown disappearing around a corner.

“It’s not a true story,” he said, even though his wife is one of the believers.

The hotel seems to have a divided opinion on Emily. It named its restaurant in her honor, and has two images of her painted by local artist Tony Troy, purportedly based on descriptions from witnesses. By all accounts, she is a friendly ghost. But some visitors do not like ghosts, and many owners do not want to emphasize anything that could keep a guest away.

“There are a lot of people that do not like ghost stories and don’t want to hear that this place is haunted,” Voudouris said. “There are some owners that do not like me discussing it.”

Surviving the fire

In 1922, not long after the Armistice ended what was then known as the Great War, the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce formed the Ocean Front Hotel Corporation, a group of 24 business leaders and prominent citizens, to explore the possibility of creating the kind of hotel that would draw visitors coming to the Jersey Shore by automobile on the new bridge over the Delaware River.

Architect Vivian Smith designed the building in the Spanish revival style. He was also responsible for City Hall and the Music Pier, along with other well-known Ocean City sites. With a steel frame and concrete walls, the building was by far the largest undertaken in Ocean City to that point. It was named in honor of the Battle of Flanders in Belgium, fought a little less than a decade earlier at a horrifying cost.

In the days of wood frames, it was said to be fireproof, a claim soon put to the test as the great fire of 1927 swept through the city, destroying dozens of properties on multiple blocks.

When the city pushed to get things back to normal by the summer of 1928, local officials decided to move the Boardwalk a block closer to the ocean, adding that much more space for taxable development.

In the newly opened space, The Flanders built three salt-water pools, including an Olympic-sized outdoor swimming pool.

“It’s amazing how many people say they swam in that pool,” Voudouris said.

That area later became the Boardwalk amusement park Playland's Castaway Cove. Where there was once a line of retail shops at the front of The Flanders, there are now a line of additional units, called Lanai rooms.

Besides the fire, the hotel has weathered the March 1962 storm, Superstorm Sandy and other devastating storms. The catacombs under the building are no longer in use but do have marks on the walls showing where the flood waters reached in each case.

Celebrating the century

A gala is planned Nov. 18, and a high tea is set for Nov. 19, in celebration of the anniversary of the hotel’s opening in 1923.

“We’re going to make that Flanders weekend,” Voudouris said. Plans are to have antique cars on display, and the hotel is working with the Ocean City Historical Museum on displays from Flanders history. That will include the original switchboard, Voudouris said.

“It’s really cool,” he said. The Ocean City Pops orchestra, which dates back about as far as The Flanders, is set to perform.

“We’re really expecting to have a nice affair,” Voudouris said.

In its heyday, The Flanders had its own garage, as well as a barber shop. The hotel provided housing for summer workers in two large boarding houses nearby, which are now long gone. It employed hundreds.

“This was a major operation,” Voudouris said.

Now, The Flanders has a salon, a coffee house and other amenities. It welcomes multiple proms each spring, and about 65 weddings a year, along with 225 other events. The hotel has a strong December, and remains open all year, but summer is the busiest time. Voudouris said they are working to build up April, September and October.

On the upper stories, a crew of painters adds a new layer. Voudouris said the hotel spends thousands of dollars a year just maintaining the terra cotta roof, and repairs and upkeep are a constant expense. In 2006, there were about 30 units for sale, and officials had put the association on notice about 117 fire code violations and other issues.

“The building, it was falling apart," Voudouris said. “Financially, we were struggling. We had to put a lot of money into renovating this building.”

Today, he is confident that The Flanders is ready to face the challenges of its next century.

